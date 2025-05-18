Scottie Scheffler wins 1st career PGA Championship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the first time in his career, Scottie Scheffler was able to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy.

Scheffler survived a fourth-round charge from Jon Rahm and kept golfers J.T. Poston and Bryson DeChambeau at enough distance to win the PGA Championship on Sunday. Scheffler previously had four top-five finishes at the golf major and missed the cut entirely in 2022.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the chaos that occurred at last year’s PGA Championship, which featured him getting arrested and booked into jail, Scheffler was able to pull out the incredible victory. He finished 11-under par.

Scheffler started the tournament five strokes behind Colombian Jhonattan Vegas and three strokes behind Ryan Gerard. But he played strong in the second round, shooting a 68.

The third round is where he started to take control. While a bunch of the top golf stars in the event fell to the wayside, Scheffler had an eagle on 14 and seven birdies. He shot a 65 and it was enough to push him to the top of the leaderboard.

"I’m so proud of you," his wife, Meredith, told her husband as he came over to greet her.

He maintained the dominant pace through the fourth round.

MAX HOMA LAUNCHES CLUB IN DISGUST AFTER ERRANT SHOT AT PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Scheffler had four birdies in the day and overcame three bogeys on the front nine to win the tournament. He had birdies on 2, 10, 14 and 15.

Rahm closed in on Scheffler early in the final round. He shot a 67 in the third round and had three birdies through the first 11 holes. But the birdie on 11 was the last of his day.

He was wide on a par attempt on the 16th role. It would have kept him to within two strokes of Scheffler down the stretch. But the bogey extended Scheffler’s lead late in the tournament,

The Spaniard had a tougher time on 17, double-bogeying the hole and dropping even further behind Scheffler.

DeChambeau, Harris English and Davis Riley all finished tied for second with 6-under par. DeChambeau finished second at the PGA Championship last year as well.

Poston ended up tied for fifth with Vegas and Taylor Pendrith.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Xander Schauffele, last year’s winner, was tied for 28th.