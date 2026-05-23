3 title matches set for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Indiana

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Saturday Night’s Main Event is back for the first time since Jan. 24.

There are five matches on the card with a few titles on the line as WWE’s superstars look to shake things up. Paige and Brie Bella will defend their women’s tag team titles, Austin Theory and Logan Paul will defend their own tag team titles and Penta will defend the Intercontinental Championship.

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The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and can be seen on Peacock.

Read below for a brief look at each match and some predictions.

Paige and Brie Bella (c) vs. Lash Legend and Nia Jax

Paige and Brie Bella will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against The Irresistible Forces – Lash Legend and Nia Jax.

Legend and Jax have been critical of Paige and Bella re-joining WWE and being able to hold the title belts. Paige and Bella became tag champs at WrestleMania 42, while Nikki Bella was sidelined with an injury.

Bella and Paige already defeated The Irresistible Forces earlier this month. They also defended the tag team titles against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Another successful title defense appears to be on the horizon.

Prediction: Brie Bella and Paige pick up the victory.

Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca

It will be a prove-it match for Sol Ruca as her first major match as a member of the "Monday Night Raw" roster will be up against the women’s intercontinental champion Becky Lynch.

It will be a non-title match as Ruca stepped up to Lynch earlier in the week. Lynch said that Ruca hadn’t done anything to deserve a shot at her title. Maybe that’s right, but a win for Ruca on Saturday will definitely make her a top contender for the championship.

Prediction: Ruca defeats Lynch.

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Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab

Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab have been allies of convenience since before WrestleMania 42. Cargill’s support system has helped her gain the upper hand over rivals Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, though she lost the women’s title at WrestleMania 42.

Since that loss, Cargill has returned to make Ripley the target. Flair and Bliss have been collateral damage and have been forced to make nice with Ripley ahead of their six-woman tag team match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Ripley will have some extra fire coming into the match as she’s set to defend the women’s title against Cargill at Clash in Italy.

Prediction: Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab get a win.

Logan Paul and Austin Theory (c) vs. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

There are some major storylines surrounding Logan Paul and Austin Theory’s World Tag Team Championship match against The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The Street Profits making a resounding return to the ring and earning a title shot while they try to dismantle The Vision. Paul and Theory are looking to get their first win as a tag team since winning the titles over The Usos on March 30. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker could come to blows and even affect the title match in one way or the other.

Rollins has had his issues with Ford and Dawkins as all three have their attention on The Vision.

Prediction: Logan Paul and Austin Theory retain the titles.

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Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page

Penta has knocked down every challenge for the Intercontinental Championship since he became the champion on March 2 in a match against Dominik Mysterio.

He’s survived El Grande Americano, Dragon Lee, Mysterio again, Kofi Kingston, El Hijo del Vikingo and five others in a WrestleMania 42 ladder match. On Saturday, he will take on another in Ethan Page.

Page burst onto the scene the Monday after WrestleMania and immediately made an impact on the roster. He defeated Je’Von Evans in his debut match and teamed with Rusev to beat Evans and Penta. Page then declared himself the No. 1 contender for Penta’s title.

Page’s clout will grow if he is, somehow, able to upset Penta for the title.

Prediction: Penta tops Page to retain the title