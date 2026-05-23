Sami Zayn turns his back on Cody Rhodes during Gunther's post-match attack

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Sami Zayn vs. Cody Rhodes could be a main event to be featured on any major show that the WWE runs, but on Friday night fans in Lexington, Kentucky, were treated to the match on "SmackDown."

The booking stemmed from Zayn’s continued complaints about not getting enough airtime and feeling like he’s been pushed to the back of the line. Zayn complained to SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis, but also caught the attention of Rhodes when he called the "American Nightmare," "golden boy." Rhodes didn’t take too kindly to that and the match was made.

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Rhodes entered the match with the prospect of Gunther – his Clash in Italy challenger – coming down for a sneak attack at any time. The wrestlers’ rivalry heated up over the last few weeks since Paul Heyman fulfilled his favor for Gunther – getting him a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Zayn wanted a fight – and a fight he got.

The two traded blows in the beginning of the match with each of them trying to get one over on the other. Rhodes was trying to end the match early. He went to the rope for either a Cody Cutter or a Disaster Kick, but Zayn caught him and knocked him down to the floor. He went on the attack from there, taking out Rhodes’ left knee.

Zayn would continue to work on the knee as the match wore on. But Rhodes would fight through the pain and hit a Cody Cutter seemingly out of nowhere. Zayn wouldn’t stay down for long. After a two count, Zayn flipped Rhodes onto the apron. Rhodes staggered and Zayn bounced off the rope and pushed Rhodes onto the announce table.

Rhodes beat the 10 count, rushing back to the ring at nine. Zayn tried for a Helluva Kick and missed. Rhodes countered with a Cody Cutter and got a two count. Zayn tried a Blue Thunder Bomb and couldn’t put Rhodes away.

Rhodes was about to line up Zayn for a Cross Rhodes when Gunther came out and put him in a sleeperhold, but the referee didn’t see it. Zayn bounced off the rope and hit Gunther down to the floor as Rhodes moved out of the way. Rhodes then hit a distracted Zayn with a Cross Rhodes.

Gunther got back into the ring and started his assault. Zayn got into the ring and stared down Gunther. It appeared the two were going to come to blows, but Gunther ignored him and choked out Rhodes.

Zayn shook his head and let Gunther continue his attack. Zayn turned his back to Rhodes and walked away.

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Rhea Ripley set for WrestleMania rematch

Jade Cargill has vowed to get back the WWE Women’s Championship back around her waist after losing to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42. The constant attacks appeared to have force Ripley’s hand.

She started Friday addressing Cargill, Michin and B-Fab.

"Jade and her crew, they decided to try to send a message. But all they managed to do was really p--- me off. So, now that I’m back, I’m itching for a fight," Ripley said. "So Jade, if you want your rematch, then I will happily beat you again.

"You vs. me at Clash in Italy for the WWE Women’s Championship."

Cargill seemingly accepted as she, Michin and B-Fab came out to attack Ripley and Charlotte Flair after their tag team match against Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid later in the night. The three took care of Ripley, Flair and Alexa Bliss, sending another message before their six-woman tag team match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Flair and Bliss came out during Ripley’s promo and reminded her about the match and that they all needed to stay focused.

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SmackDown match results: