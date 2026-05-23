Cubs star Nico Hoerner pulls off jaw-dropping throw between his legs to make incredible play

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Chicago Cubs star Nico Hoerner did his best basketball impression, throwing the baseball between his legs to make a sensational play on a bunt.

In the top of the fifth inning of the Cubs’ 3-0 loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field, Hoerner showed his defensive prowess. Astros catcher César Salazar tried to jump on Cubs starting pitcher Colin Rea and open the inning with a bunt single on Rea’s first pitch of the frame.

Hoerner, a two-time Gold Glove winner, charged on Salazar’s bunt. Salazar runs well, which left Hoerner’s options limited after he picked up the ball with his bare hand.

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They say necessity is the mother of invention.

The 29-year-old, all in one motion, dragged his right leg behind him, creating an opening for him to throw the ball between his legs to first base, despite all of his momentum coming toward home plate. First baseman Michael Busch finished the play by reaching out and snaring Hoerner’s dazzling throw to complete the highlight and nab the speedy Salazar for the out.

Hoerner’s through-the-legs throw conjured up memories of New York Mets pitcher Bartolo Colon and Chicago White Sox Mark Buehrle, who both made plays of a similar ilk.

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Colon fielded Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour’s weak dribbler on the first-base line and casually flipped the ball behind his back to complete the out.

Buehrle got drilled in the foot by a comebacker and the ball ricocheted into foul territory on the first-base side. He hustled over and flipped the ball with his glove through his legs to complete the out.

Like Colon and Buehrle, Hoerner’s fantastic play will be shown on highlight reels for a long time.

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Unfortunately for the Cubs, Hoerner’s standout play was one of their few highlights in their loss to the Astros.

The Cubs (29-23) will look to bounce back when they play the Astros (22-31) in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday at 2:20 p.m. ET and hope to avoid the sweep.

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