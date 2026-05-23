WWE star Austin Theory says injury was 'low moment' as he talks getting back to ring, developing new look

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Austin Theory burst onto the WWE main roster in 2021 after two years on the NXT brand.

He made his mark when he won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in July 2022, earning himself an opportunity for a title shot anywhere, any time. However, he became one of only a few people to unsuccessfully cash-in when he lost his impromptu United States Championship match against Seth Rollins.

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Theory later followed it up with a U.S. title win in a triple-threat match against Rollins and Bobby Lashley in November 2022. A few months later Theory challenged John Cena to a match at WrestleMania 39 and won. It felt like Theory was going to make a play for one of the WWE Championships.

Two years later, Theory found himself on the sideline due to an injury. He missed about five months before he returned to align himself with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as a member of The Vision.

Theory told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that coming back from the injury was tough.

"It was definitely a low moment for me, for sure," he said. "Just a lot of things hitting me at once. I think everybody in life has these down moments but I think it’s how you look at it. Sitting there looking at it is like, ‘Why’d this happen to me?’ and doing the whole victim thing. I think that gets you nowhere. I think for me, it was a chance to kinda reevaluate myself – what did I really want deep inside? What are the things that I’m trying to achieve and have and how do I want to be looked at?

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"That was definitely a time for me to reset and figure out where I wanted to be. Sure enough, I saw The Vision and I didn’t know how I was going to get into The Vision. But I needed to kinda show them that I was about business. I put on the masked man thing and I went around stomping people like Seth Rollins and The Vision appreciated that and now here we are. Me and Logan Paul – greatest tag team champions of all time."

Theory returned to "Monday Night Raw" in December 2025 with a completely new look.

He shaved his head and grew out his beard.

Theory said that having a shaved head was something he wanted to try and his new mindset and focus with The Vision allowed him to go for it.

"It was something I actually always wanted to try," he said. "A lot of people, man, under their hair, they have a very weird shaped head I had no idea what was going to happen. … I’m glad that I tried it out.

"While my time was out, I was just like, man, let’s just really commit to the change of this different Austin Theory, this different energy. I think the Austin Theory before was … might be too over the top with confidence, which I don’t blame him. But I think there needs to be a plan and there needs to be a vision and here we are."

Now, Theory is a tag team champion with Logan Paul, who aligned himself with The Vision as well.

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Theory and Paul will defend the tag team title against The Street Profits at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The show takes place at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.