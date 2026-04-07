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WrestleMania

WWE star suffers giant bump on her head before WrestleMania 42 match

WrestleMania 42 will feature a Women's World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WWE star Liv Morgan was banged up on "Monday Night Raw" after a segment that involved her getting pushed into stablemate Roxanne Perez and then thrown into a TV by her WrestleMania 42 nemesis Stephanie Vaquer.

The promo happened quickly. Morgan and Perez were backstage as the Women’s World Championship title contender wanted to thank "The Prodigy" for her help fending off Vaquer the week prior. But Vaquer got her revenge.

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Liv Morgan making her entrance during Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden

Liv Morgan makes her entrance during Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on March 30, 2026. (Craig Melvin/WWE)

The champion rushed into the scene pushing Morgan into Perez and then into the television. WWE fans quickly noticed that it appeared Morgan and Perez bumped heads when the shove occurred. Morgan showed the aftermath on social media.

"You’re mine now b---h," Morgan wrote on X showing off photos of the bump.

RANDY ORTON, RHEA RIPLEY ENTER WRESTLEMANIA 42 TITLE PICTURE WITH ELIMINATION CHAMBER WINS

Liv Morgan smiling during Monday Night RAW at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia

Liv Morgan smiles during Monday Night RAW at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 2, 2026. (Mike Marques/WWE)

Perez also posted photos of herself needing to ice her head because of the bump that was left on the top of her forehead. The photos showed the bump and her icing her head.

Vaquer is set to defend the Women’s World Championship against Morgan at WrestleMania 42, and as of now, the match is still on despite the bump.

Wrestling Observer reported Tuesday that both competitors were in concussion protocol after the segment.

Vaquer has been the champion for nearly 200 days after winning the vacated belt at Wrestlepalooza back in September. She defeated Iyo Sky to start her first title reign.

Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan speaking in a wrestling ring

Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan speak in the ring during Monday Night RAW at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Feb. 9, 2026. (Cooper Neill/WWE)

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Morgan held the title from May 2024 to January 2025, losing it to Rhea Ripley on "Monday Night Raw’s" Netflix premiere.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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