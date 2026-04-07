WWE star suffers giant bump on her head before WrestleMania 42 match

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE star Liv Morgan was banged up on "Monday Night Raw" after a segment that involved her getting pushed into stablemate Roxanne Perez and then thrown into a TV by her WrestleMania 42 nemesis Stephanie Vaquer.

The promo happened quickly. Morgan and Perez were backstage as the Women’s World Championship title contender wanted to thank "The Prodigy" for her help fending off Vaquer the week prior. But Vaquer got her revenge.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The champion rushed into the scene pushing Morgan into Perez and then into the television. WWE fans quickly noticed that it appeared Morgan and Perez bumped heads when the shove occurred. Morgan showed the aftermath on social media.

"You’re mine now b---h," Morgan wrote on X showing off photos of the bump.

RANDY ORTON, RHEA RIPLEY ENTER WRESTLEMANIA 42 TITLE PICTURE WITH ELIMINATION CHAMBER WINS

Perez also posted photos of herself needing to ice her head because of the bump that was left on the top of her forehead. The photos showed the bump and her icing her head.

Vaquer is set to defend the Women’s World Championship against Morgan at WrestleMania 42, and as of now, the match is still on despite the bump.

Wrestling Observer reported Tuesday that both competitors were in concussion protocol after the segment.

Vaquer has been the champion for nearly 200 days after winning the vacated belt at Wrestlepalooza back in September. She defeated Iyo Sky to start her first title reign.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Morgan held the title from May 2024 to January 2025, losing it to Rhea Ripley on "Monday Night Raw’s" Netflix premiere.