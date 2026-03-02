Expand / Collapse search
WrestleMania

Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley enter WrestleMania 42 title picture with Elimination Chamber wins

Orton will take on Drew McIntyre and Ripley will face Jade Cargill

The WrestleMania 42 title picture was cleared up Saturday night at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley picked up victories in their respective men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches and earned title shots at WrestleMania, which will take place April 18-19 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Randy Orton points to the WrestleMania sign

Randy Orton celebrates his win during WWE Elimination Chamber at the United Center on Feb. 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

Orton came into the men’s match as a wildcard. He had to get through Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, LA Knight, Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans to win the match.

Luckily for Orton, Paul was on a tear as he eliminated three opponents. But Paul didn’t account for being attacked by a masked man. The person entered the chamber after one superstar was eliminated. He then delivered a curb stomp to Paul who was then eliminated by Rhodes. Moments later, Seth Rollins revealed himself to be the masked man.

Rhodes needed to stay on high alert as Undisputed WWE champion Drew McIntyre entered the fray. He pummeled Rhodes before Orton got involved. He RKO’d McIntyre and Rhodes nailed him with the Cross Rhodes. Rhodes was distracted long enough for Orton to hit the "American Nightmare" with an RKO. Orton pinned Rhodes to get his championship chance.

Rhea Ripley enters the chamber

Rhea Ripley enters the ring during WWE Elimination Chamber at the United Center on Feb. 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

In the women’s match, Ripley entered the match fifth. She managed to avoid some of the chaotic moments as Asuka nailed Alexis Bliss with green mist. Kiana James pinned Bliss and eliminated her but it was enough of a distraction to help Raquel Rodriguez. She capitalized and hit a Tejana Bomb on Asuka and onto James. She pinned both competitors and eliminated them.

Ripley’s experience in the chamber paid off. She went to the high-risk district and nailed a cannonball from the top of a pod. It allowed Tiffany Stratton to nail the Prettiest Moonsault Ever with a pin to eliminate Rodriguez.

Ripley and Stratton were the final two left. Ripley hit Stratton with an electric facebuster, making the former champion bleed from her nose. As Stratton regained the upper hand, she tried to set up Ripley for another moonsault but Ripley pushed her into the pod.

Ripley forced Stratton back into the ring, hit the Riptide and pinned Stratton.

Rhea Ripely points to the sky

 Rhea Ripley celebrates her win during WWE Elimination Chamber at the United Center on Feb. 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

Orton will face McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Ripley will challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

