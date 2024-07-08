Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WWE

WWE star Rhea Ripley makes triumphant return, sends message to Dominik Mysterio

Ripley has been on the shelf with an injury for nearly 4 months

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rhea Ripley returned to "Raw" on Monday night to confront Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan after spending months on the shelf with a wrist injury.

Mysterio and Morgan teamed up to take on Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega. The younger Mysterio pinned his father for the first time, and Morgan jumped into his arms as she has done for many weeks while Ripley has been out of the ring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Just as it appeared Mysterio and Morgan were going to kiss, Ripley’s music hit and the fans in Ottawa erupted. Morgan scurried out of the ring like she saw a ghost as Ripley marched around the ring toward the announcer table.

Rhea Ripley speaks to crowd

Rhea Ripley relinquishes the Women's World Championship during "Monday Night Raw" at the Bell Centre on April 15, 2024 in Montreal. (WWE/Getty Images)

She then got back in the ring and confronted a stunned Mysterio as "Monday Night Raw" went off the air.

"Mami’s back," she told Mysterio.

Ripley suffered a wrist injury at the hands of Morgan and was forced to relinquish the Women’s World Championship back in April.

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2024: CM PUNK CRUSHES CHAMPIONSHIP DREAMS AS TIFFANY STRATTON WINS WOMEN'S MATCH

Since then, Morgan became the Women’s World Champion with a victory over Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring. She has been more ingrained in Mysterio and Ripley’s faction, The Judgment Day, even having a helping hand in Finn Balor and J.D. McDonagh’s tag-team title victory.

Rhea Ripley looks out from ring

Rhea Ripley relinquishes the Women's World Championship during "Monday Night Raw" at the Bell Centre on April 15, 2024 in Montreal. (WWE/Getty Images)

However, before Ripley vacated her title, she vowed to return with a vengeance.

"This championship, this means the most to me in my entire life. And that’s why this is so painful," she said at the time, adding she was going to come back "for blood."

Ripley won the women’s title at WrestleMania 39. She had made several successful title defenses since then, including against Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

Rhea Ripley points in Dominik Mysterio's face

Rhea Ripley has returned and confronts Dominik Mysterio during "Monday Night Raw" at Canadian Tire Centre on July 8, 2024 in Ottawa, Ontario. (WWE/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now that she appears to be back in the fold, the Raw women’s division is stronger than ever.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.