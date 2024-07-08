WWE star Rhea Ripley makes triumphant return, sends message to Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley returned to "Raw" on Monday night to confront Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan after spending months on the shelf with a wrist injury.

Mysterio and Morgan teamed up to take on Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega. The younger Mysterio pinned his father for the first time, and Morgan jumped into his arms as she has done for many weeks while Ripley has been out of the ring.

Just as it appeared Mysterio and Morgan were going to kiss, Ripley’s music hit and the fans in Ottawa erupted. Morgan scurried out of the ring like she saw a ghost as Ripley marched around the ring toward the announcer table.

She then got back in the ring and confronted a stunned Mysterio as "Monday Night Raw" went off the air.

"Mami’s back," she told Mysterio.

Ripley suffered a wrist injury at the hands of Morgan and was forced to relinquish the Women’s World Championship back in April.

Since then, Morgan became the Women’s World Champion with a victory over Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring. She has been more ingrained in Mysterio and Ripley’s faction, The Judgment Day, even having a helping hand in Finn Balor and J.D. McDonagh’s tag-team title victory.

However, before Ripley vacated her title, she vowed to return with a vengeance.

"This championship, this means the most to me in my entire life. And that’s why this is so painful," she said at the time, adding she was going to come back "for blood."

Ripley won the women’s title at WrestleMania 39. She had made several successful title defenses since then, including against Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

Now that she appears to be back in the fold, the Raw women’s division is stronger than ever.