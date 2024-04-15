WWE star Rhea Ripley relinquishes Women's World Championship due to injury

WWE star Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate her Women’s World Championship after 380 days due to an injury, apparently suffered at the hands of Liv Morgan.

Ripley was rumored to have to give the title up before "Monday Night Raw" started. PW Insider reported the Judgment Day stablemate was injured in an altercation with Morgan backstage during last week’s show. Ripley entered the ring later that night with her right arm in a sling.

Clearly irate, Ripley said she would be on the bench for a few months but vowed to get revenge on the New Jersey native.

"This championship, this means the most to me in my entire life. And that’s why this is so painful," she told the Montreal crowd that packed the Bell Centre.

"Revenge tour. This is all because your stupid little revenge tour, Liv. Are you kidding me? Because of your revenge tour, Liv. Are you bloody (kidding) me right now? I could’ve actually had some respect for you if you decided to do a face-to-face but you decided to blindside me like that coward that I know you are."

Ripley vowed that when she returns, she is coming back "for blood."

Morgan did not express any sympathy for Ripley, who put Morgan on the shelf with a shoulder injury last year.

Ripley won the championship at WrestleMania 39 against Charlotte Flair. Since then, Ripley has defended the title against almost everyone on the WWE roster.

She defeated Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber in her home country of Australia and then beat Becky Lynch last weekend at WrestleMania 40.

It is unclear how long Ripley will be out of action.