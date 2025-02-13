WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez dishes on CM Punk's mentorship since his return

CM Punk shocked the pro wrestling world when he appeared at the end of Survivor Series in 2023. It was his first WWE appearance in a decade after a fallout with the company.

Aside from an untimely triceps injury that put him on the shelf for several months, Punk’s impact on the next crop of talent has been palpable.

WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez posted several photos of herself with Punk as she’s sought the superstar’s mentorship since he returned. She told Fox News Digital about what it’s like having him.

"It’s awesome. The ‘Best in the World’ isn’t just a moniker. He is one of the best in the world," she said. "So, to have him as a mentor and to have there at NXT, it’s cool. And he doesn’t have to do that. He doesn’t have to fly himself out and come watch our matches, and he’s standing there in (Gorilla Position) every single time a match ends, and he’s there telling them feedback.

"It’s just great. It’s great having him there."

Punk showed up on NXT’s show in September, and Perez, when she was still the NXT women’s champion, had a chance to drop her own "pipe bomb" on him.

"That was awesome," she said. "I think that’s another thing that definitely solidified me as what I say I am. I was able to step in with the best in the world, one of the best promos in the world, and I got him a little silent, I think."

Perez will be looking to become a three-time NXT women’s champion at Vengeance Day. She will be in a fatal four-way match against defending champion Giulia, Bayley and Cora Jade.

Vengeance Day begins at 6 p.m. ET in Washington, D.C.