WWE legend Tammy Sytch sentenced in deadly Florida car crash

WWE legend Sunny, whose real name is Tammy Sytch, was sentenced Monday to nearly two decades in prison and nearly a decade of probation for a deadly DUI crash in Florida last year.

Sytch received 17 years in prison — a 10-year sentence and a seven-year sentence both meant to be served consecutively, according to FOX 35 Orlando. She pleaded no contest to several charges in the 2022 crash in Daytona Beach. The charges included driving with a suspended license, DUI, DUI with damage to person and DUI with damage to property.

The 50-year-old New Jersey native received credit of more than 500 days for time served. She will also need to complete eight years of probation, 50 hours of community service and pay a $10,000 fine.

The WWE Hall of Famer read a statement to the judge during the sentencing hearing.

"I know my words are not enough. But please know I think about you every day," she said. "Every second of every day, and I will do whatever I can to make the changes I need to make sure this never happens again. No one should have to go through this and please know that every single second of every day since the crash, I wish I could change places with him."

Sytch’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit when she struck and killed 75-year-old Julian Lassiter, police said. Her vehicle crashed into Lassiter’s, which hit a third vehicle.

Lassiter’s family told the station they were disappointed with the sentence.

"We are a little bit disappointed in the outcome. I think it should’ve been longer than what they — what she agreed to," Whitney Lassiter-Hill, Julian’s daughter, said.

Sytch performed in WWE under the moniker Sunny. She became wildly popular and is known in pro wrestling as the first WWE diva. However, since 2012 she’s built up a lengthy rap sheet, which includes multiple DUI arrests in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.