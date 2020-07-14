WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch arrested for multiple alleged offenses

Tammy "Sunny" Sytch has been arrested for several alleged offenses.

The 47-year-old WWE Hall of Famer was booked on Monday into Monmouth County Correctional Institution in New Jersey.

According to the institution's website, the charges include: "eluding police officer," "operating a motor vehicle during second license suspension" and two counts of "contempt/violate domestic violence restraining order."

Records show that Sytch currently has no bond.

No additional information was offered in the records and the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Wrestling Inc. reports that Sytch is currently on parole after being released from the Carbon County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania earlier this year.

Per the outlet, she was jailed in February of 2019 after being charged with driving under the influence for the sixth time since 2015.

Legal issues for the former pro wrestler began in 2012 with several arrests in a four-week span.