WWE legend Paul Heyman heaps praise on Paul Levesque ahead of Hall of Fame induction

Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE’s chief content officer will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday night, and it will be the second time he is a part of the ceremonies.

Levesque first went into the Hall of Fame as a member of the D-Generation X stable in 2019, but at the beginning of the year, WWE executives Nick Khan and Shawn Michaels surprised him with the revelation that he will be honored as a singles competitor, as well.

Paul Heyman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame before WrestleMania 40 last year and called himself a "Paul Levesque guy." He spoke glowingly about Levesque in an interview with Fox News Digital ahead of the ceremonies.

"The company was in a very unique situation at the time," Heyman said, referring to Vince McMahon’s departure as chairman months before WrestleMania 40 following sexual misconduct allegations and the rise of Khan and Levesque into greater executive roles. "The leadership was still very new. Nick Khan’s reign of running the company was still very new. Paul Levesque’s reign of running the creative was still very new. And this was the first Hall of Fame and WrestleMania completely put together under the oversight and management of Paul Levesque.

"Everyone was looking around waiting for the old administration to come back in and take the board over a second time and that wasn’t going to happen. And someone from within whose voice carries weight in the locker room had to tell everyone else, ‘We’re in a new era, we have new bosses, they’re doing OK — in fact, they’re doing really good. And we should all follow them because, so far, they’ve proven themselves to be worthy of the kingdom that they have inherited."

Heyman said that was the reason why he spoke highly of Levesque during his own Hall of Fame induction speech last year in Philadelphia.

He praised Levesque’s prowess as the company’s creative chief.

"I understand the level of control that position affords a human being, and the manner in which Paul Levesque collaborates creatively with everyone and delegates creatively with those who’ve earned his respect is mind-boggingly different than anybody else I’ve ever worked with, including outside of this industry," Heyman said, adding the closest comparison is having watched Rick Rubin produce music.

"So, for him to get his moment, both as a talent and also, I’d suggest, for what he’s doing now, is richly deserved, long overdue and happy for him and proud of him."