WrestleMania 41 Night 2 will see John Cena trying to make history against Cody Rhodes

The second night of WrestleMania 41 will certainly be one to remember with Cody Rhodes and John Cena headlining the main event that pro wrestling fans will be talking about the entire week, but it is far from the only match on the card on the second night of the biggest spectacle in sports.

The second night will feature at least six matches with five champions defending their titles in either singles or tag-team competitions. There are two multi-person matches and a street fight set for the bright lights in the city of sin.

Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 will take place at Allegiant Stadium at 7 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. It is the second WrestleMania to take place in the Las Vegas area and the first since WrestleMania IX in 1993.

U.S. fans will be able to watch on Peacock and international fans on Netflix.

Read below for a preview of the second night.

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for Women’s World Championship

Iyo Sky lost the WWE Women’s World Championship at last year’s WrestleMania to Bayley, and it took her nearly a year to get back into the title picture.

After Rhea Ripley cost Sky a chance at being in the women’s Elimination Chamber, she offered Sky a title shot weeks before WrestleMania. Ripley was distracted by the women’s chamber winner Bianca Belair sitting at ringside and lost her focus. Sky capitalized and stunned Ripley to win the championship.

The WWE Universe thought it would be Sky and Belair at WrestleMania, but Ripely found a way into the match and instead it being one-on-one, it became a triple threat. Ripley was disqualified in her rematch against Sky but made herself a force to be reckoned with over the last few weeks to insert herself back into the title picture.

Ripley will look to win her third consecutive WrestleMania match and fourth straight match involving a singles title. Belair has had success in title matches at WrestleMania – winning or retaining the women’s title three times.

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

The match between Logan Paul and A.J. Styles has been a recent addition to the WrestleMania card. Styles headlined the first premium live event after WrestleMania 40 with a title match against Rhodes at Backlash. However, he has only had a few televised matches since then, apart from an appearance in NOAH over the summer.

Styles reappeared at the Royal Rumble but was ousted, and he defeated "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio on Raw back in February. Paul has been a thorn in Styles’ side since the Royal Rumble.

Paul missed his own chance to get a marquee matchup at WrestleMania, losing out in the Royal Rumble and in the Elimination Chamber. "The Maverick" has been known to create viral WrestleMania moments and is poised to do it one more time.

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Liv Morgan’s 2024-25 has been eventful to say the least. She was able to hold the Women’s World Championship for months before she lost it to Rhea Ripley at the beginning of January. She and Raquel Rodriguez then entered the tag-team scene and won the titles from Belair and Naomi in February.

Since then, Morgan and Rodriguez have been on top of the world. Morgan even scored a key win over Jade Cargill at the end of March on "Fright Night SmackDown."

At WrestleMania, the champs will have new challenges in Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. The newly formed tag team won a gauntlet match to become the No. 1 contenders for the title. It came after Bayley fell short of Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor for WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker has been on an absolute tear since he was called up to the main roster this year. He won the Intercontinental Championship from Jey Uso in October and has not lost it since. However, WrestleMania 41 poses a formidable challenge since he does not have to be pinned to lose it.

Penta, Mysterio and Finn Balor will all participate the fatal four-way match.

Penta joined WWE in January and has become one of the most electrifying performers in recent memory. His lucha libre-style of wrestling has delighted the WWE Universe and has helped him become a contender for the title.

Mysterio and Balor are the two leaders of a crumbling Judgment Day faction. Mysterio has drawn a ton of heat since he joined Judgment Day, but his on-screen partner Liv Morgan has helped Mysterio go through some changes since he dumped Ripley at SummerSlam.

Balor was once a WWE world champion and could revive his standing on the roster with Breakker’s title. Balor has tons of experience when it comes to championship matches but has not won a match at WrestleMania since WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest in Sin City Street Fight

The match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre appeared to be about a year in the making.

McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship in an epic match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 last year. McIntyre celebrated in front of an injured CM Punk, who was on commentary as he was injured. However, his celebration did not last long.

Punk proceeded to beatdown and embarrass McIntyre, leading to Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and winning the title from McIntyre.

Since then, McIntyre has been on a revenge tour. He had three hellacious matches against Punk in the summer. Priest moved from the Raw brand to SmackDown, and since then, the gloves have been off between the two competitors.

Priest slammed McIntyre threw a car windshield, which appeared to legitimately injure McIntyre’s eye. The feud was at a fever pitch, and Nick Aldis announced the two would finish it off in Las Vegas at WrestleMania 41.

On the penultimate SmackDown before WrestleMania, their match was announced as a Sin City Street Fight. McIntyre ripped off his eyepatch and vowed to leave Priest helpless. He nearly did that by giving him a Future Shock DDT on the steel steps.

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Rhodes and Cena have turned a mutual admiration for each other into a bitter feud that started at the Elimination Chamber premium live event when Cena sided with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and beat Rhodes down with some help from rapper Travis Scott of all people.

Since then, the two have traded plenty of barbs with each other over the last few weeks. It ended in London when Cena tried to go for a cheap shot on Rhodes. "The America Nightmare" turned it around on Cena and hit him with the Cross Rhodes.

Rhodes told Fox News Digital that this matchup against Cena feels like it was the "first-time ever" for him.

"So, now, looking at the matchup, that’s why I say it feels like a first-time-ever for me, because early in my career, I hadn’t found my footing. I didn’t know who I was," he said. "And now, especially judging from these past several interactions in the ring, I feel like we do know who each other are now.

"I couldn’t have put it in my wildest dreams that this would be a WrestleMania headline match and main event, especially under the circumstances it’s come under. But that’s the beautiful thing about pro wrestling; it’s too tough to call."