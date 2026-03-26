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WWE

WWE to induct Bad News Brown into Hall of Fame

Bad News Brown was in several companies over his career

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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The WWE announced on Thursday that Bad News Brown will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a legacy member of the class of 2026.

Brown, whose real name is Allen Coage, will join a class that includes Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, Demolition, Dennis Rodman and Sid Eudy. He will join Eudy as a legacy inductee.

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Bad News Brown poses for a photo

Bad News Brown poses for a portrait circa February 1990. (WWE/WWE via Getty Images)

"From standing on the podium at the 1976 Summer Olympics to the center of the ring at #WrestleMania IV, Bad News Brown was a fierce competitor with an attitude to match," WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque wrote on X. "For his accomplishments in combat sports and contributions to @WWE, it is a pleasure to announce his induction into the 2026 Legacy Class of the #WWEHOF."

Before he stepped into the squared circle, Brown was a judo competitor. He won a bronze medal in the 1976 Montreal Olympics and took home two gold medals in the Pan American Games in 1967 and 1975 respectively.

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Bad News Brown looks on

Bad News Brown looks on at Miami Arena on Aug. 9, 1990 in Miami, Florida. (WWE/WWE via Getty Images)

He started his professional wrestling career with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and would perform there multiple times between 1977 and 1992. He was with the World Wide Wrestling Federation and Stampede Wrestling before he got his big run in WWE (then known as the World Wrestling Federation).

Brown was known for keeping a straight or tense look. He had feuds with Randy Savage and had a major match at WrestleMania VI against "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.

He continued to work in independent promotions after his career with WWE was over.

Brown never won a championship in WWE. However, he was inducted into the Canadian Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2007 and was a four-time Stampede North American heavyweight champion.

Bad News Brown holds a trophy

Bad News Brown celebrates with the battle royal trophy during WrestleMania IV at Trump Plaza on March 27, 1988 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (WWE/WWE via Getty Images)

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He died in 2007 from a heart attack. He was 63.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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