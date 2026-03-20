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WWE

NBA legend Dennis Rodman to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame for infamous wrestling appearances: report

Rodman missed an NBA Finals practice for a WCW appearance with Hulk Hogan

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Dennis Rodman will have another Hall of Fame added to his resume.

The five-time NBA champion was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011, and 15 years later, another accomplishment is on the horizon.

ESPN reported that Rodman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas.

Dennis Rodman and Hulk Hogan

Dennis Rodman & Hulk Hogan during the Press Conference for Bash at the Beach at Planet Hollywood in Beverly Hills, California. (SGranitz/WireImage)

Rodman had one of the most infamous appearances in the wrestling business back in 1998 when he skipped an NBA Finals practice to appear on WCW as part of the nWo with Hulk Hogan. His Chicago Bulls fined him $20,000 for the absence.

The appearance was a promo for a tag-team match the next month between Rodman and Hogan and Diamond Dallas Page and Karl Malone, whose Utah Jazz lost the NBA Finals to Rodman and the Bulls.

Dennis Rodman and Hulk Hogan before match

Dennis Rodman poses with Hulk Hogan during WCW Bash on the Beach at the Ocean Center on July 13, 1997, in Daytona Beach, Florida. (WWE via Getty Images)

It was one of several wrestling appearances for Rodman and the second time he appeared alongside Hogan in a match. He most recently appeared in a ring in 2023 at All Elite Wrestling. Oddly enough, he has never appeared in a WWE ring.

Rodman will be inducted along with Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, and Demolition. Other sports figures to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame include Pete Rose, Mike Tyson, Bob Uecker, William "The Fridge" Perry, Mr. T, and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Dennis Rodman and Hulk Hogan in ring

Hulk Hogan and Chicago Bulls basketball player Dennis Rodman together outside the ring at Cox Arena in San Diego, California. (Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is also in the WWE Hall of Fame.

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