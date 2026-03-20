NBA legend Dennis Rodman to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame for infamous wrestling appearances: report

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Dennis Rodman will have another Hall of Fame added to his resume.

The five-time NBA champion was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011, and 15 years later, another accomplishment is on the horizon.

ESPN reported that Rodman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas.

Rodman had one of the most infamous appearances in the wrestling business back in 1998 when he skipped an NBA Finals practice to appear on WCW as part of the nWo with Hulk Hogan. His Chicago Bulls fined him $20,000 for the absence.

The appearance was a promo for a tag-team match the next month between Rodman and Hogan and Diamond Dallas Page and Karl Malone, whose Utah Jazz lost the NBA Finals to Rodman and the Bulls.

It was one of several wrestling appearances for Rodman and the second time he appeared alongside Hogan in a match. He most recently appeared in a ring in 2023 at All Elite Wrestling. Oddly enough, he has never appeared in a WWE ring.

Rodman will be inducted along with Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, and Demolition. Other sports figures to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame include Pete Rose, Mike Tyson, Bob Uecker, William "The Fridge" Perry, Mr. T, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

President Donald Trump is also in the WWE Hall of Fame.