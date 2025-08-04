Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

WWE

WWE fans react to Brock Lesnar's return amid sex trafficking case involvement: 'Just coward stuff'

Lesnar is named in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brock Lesnar shocked wrestling fans on Sunday night when his music hit the speakers at MetLife Stadium after John Cena lost the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

Cena was getting a standing ovation in his final SummerSlam when Lesnar's music blared for the first time in two years.

Lesnar and Cena stared one another down for several minutes before Lesnar hopped into the ring and delivered his signature F5.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Brock Lesnar F5

Brock Lesnar throws John Cena during the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 3 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The pop at the home of the New York Giants and Jets was deafening, and the reaction on social media was wild, as many fans loved to see one of WWE's greatest rivalries rekindled.

However, the other side of the coin was shock, with a combination of disappointment. The main reason for Lesnar's absence is that he was directly named in the sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon (he is not listed as a defendant).

Former WWE employee Janel Grant alleged that McMahon attempted to get Grant to have sex with Lesnar, in order to entice Lesnar to re-sign with the company.

"WWE benefited financially from the commercial sex act venture orchestrated by McMahon, including by having wrestling talent, such as Brock Lesnar, sign new contracts with WWE after McMahon presented Ms. Grant as a sexual commodity for their use," the suit alleges.

Lesnar is accused of asking Grant for a video of her urinating, to which she obliged, and also expressing his "desire" to have a sexual encounter. 

Thus, his return on Sunday drew the ire of many fans.

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar enters the arena during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 3, 2025. (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

SUMMERSLAM NIGHT 2 SEES CODY RHODES TOP JOHN CENA FOR THE WWE TITLE, BROCK LESNAR RETURN

"That rapist is allowed back in the wwe?" one user wrote.

"Literally part of a lawsuit. But ok man," said another.

"FYI, if anyone comes into my mention defending Brock Lesnar, who enabled and participated in the abhorrent torture of a young woman. I will not argue – I will block you. Protect women!" added one more.

Fans also noticed that there was no usual formal press conference after either SummerSlam night. Instead, Paul "Triple H" Levesque and the other talent appeared on the WWE post show.

Lesnar hyped

Brock Lesnar roars during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 3, 2025. (Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

"Triple H dropping the post show press conference so that no one could question him about bringing back a sex offender shows the scummy piece of s--- he is," one X post said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another said the lack of press conferences were "just coward stuff."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.