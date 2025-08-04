WWE fans react to Brock Lesnar's return amid sex trafficking case involvement: 'Just coward stuff'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brock Lesnar shocked wrestling fans on Sunday night when his music hit the speakers at MetLife Stadium after John Cena lost the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

Cena was getting a standing ovation in his final SummerSlam when Lesnar's music blared for the first time in two years.

Lesnar and Cena stared one another down for several minutes before Lesnar hopped into the ring and delivered his signature F5.

The pop at the home of the New York Giants and Jets was deafening, and the reaction on social media was wild, as many fans loved to see one of WWE's greatest rivalries rekindled.

However, the other side of the coin was shock, with a combination of disappointment. The main reason for Lesnar's absence is that he was directly named in the sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon (he is not listed as a defendant).

Former WWE employee Janel Grant alleged that McMahon attempted to get Grant to have sex with Lesnar, in order to entice Lesnar to re-sign with the company.

"WWE benefited financially from the commercial sex act venture orchestrated by McMahon, including by having wrestling talent, such as Brock Lesnar, sign new contracts with WWE after McMahon presented Ms. Grant as a sexual commodity for their use," the suit alleges.

Lesnar is accused of asking Grant for a video of her urinating, to which she obliged, and also expressing his "desire" to have a sexual encounter.

Thus, his return on Sunday drew the ire of many fans.

"That rapist is allowed back in the wwe?" one user wrote.

"Literally part of a lawsuit. But ok man," said another.

"FYI, if anyone comes into my mention defending Brock Lesnar, who enabled and participated in the abhorrent torture of a young woman. I will not argue – I will block you. Protect women!" added one more.

Fans also noticed that there was no usual formal press conference after either SummerSlam night. Instead, Paul "Triple H" Levesque and the other talent appeared on the WWE post show.

"Triple H dropping the post show press conference so that no one could question him about bringing back a sex offender shows the scummy piece of s--- he is," one X post said.

Another said the lack of press conferences were "just coward stuff."

