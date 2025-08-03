Brock Lesnar makes shocking WWE return at SummerSlam, takes out John Cena

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE on Sunday night at SummerSlam, interrupting John Cena’s farewell to fans at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Cena had just lost a brutal street fight to Cody Rhodes, losing his Undisputed WWE Championship in the process. He was taking a second to say goodbye when Lesnar’s music hit.

The crowd went wild as Lesnar slowly walked down the ramp and confronted Cena. He hit Cena with his finishing move, the F5. He left the ring and clearly set up at least one more match between the two longtime rivals.

Lesnar is a 10-time WWE champion, one-time Money in the Bank winner and two-time Royal Rumble winner.

He had not been seen in WWE since 2023 following his feud with Rhodes when the "American Nightmare" was battling back to get to Roman Reigns on the road to WrestleMania 40. In between that time, Lesnar was named in a 2024 lawsuit that accused former WWE chairman Vince McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Lesnar wasn’t listed as a defendant and wasn't charged with a crime. He hasn’t commented on the lawsuit.

The moment stunned the WWE Universe as it has felt like a very long time since Lesnar was seen in WWE circles. He hasn’t faced Cena since a triple-threat match with him and Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2015 and not in a singles match since Night of Champions 2014.