New 2026-27 Football Kits: Chelsea, Arsenal, Man Utd Among New Jerseys Revealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the 2025-26 season almost over, minds are now turning to 2026-27, with the biggest clubs in world football releasing all their new kits for the campaign ahead.

Some of the biggest sporting brands and football clubs around the globe have teamed up to produce some genuinely outstanding kits. The annual glut of new shirt releases always showcases the best football culture and fashion has to offer because it's always more than just a football jersey.

Kit manufacturers such as Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and more vie for the attention of football fans by coming up with fresh looks every year, and the demand is such that there is always room for innovation. The bigger, the better.

If you want a refresher on what was released last season, catch up with our complete guide to all the 2025-26 football kits released.

Whether it's a new direction in a futuristic, experimental style or a retro throwback effort, there is a vast array of options to choose from.

2026-27 Football Kits

AC Milan: Home

The 2026/27 AC Milan home kit restores the thick red and black stripes — bold, wide, and unmistakable — running across the full body of the jersey, both front and back, completed by the return of white shorts and black socks. A look that has always stood for itself.

The stripes are the defining mark of AC Milan. Every detail reinforces that identity. The inscription ‘From Milan to the World’ pays tribute to the millions of fans worldwide, capable of making the Club feel at home on every continent. On the back neck, a wax seal enshrines the Rossoneri crest: the essence of AC Milan, imprinted on every shirt as its authentic signature, a timeless passage handed down from parent to child.

Arsenal: Home

At its core, the 2025-26 Arsenal shirt stays true to the club's unmistakable identity, combining a rich red body with crisp white sleeves to deliver an instantly recognizable silhouette. The design features subtle visual references to the Emirates, including a bespoke crewneck collar inspired by the sweeping rooflines and subtle red patterning across the body, which adds depth and texture.

Aston Villa: Home

Aston Villa's new home kit for the 2026-27 season honors the club’s more unconventional claret and blue designs, which originated in the 1960s. Inspired by the kits from the archive from the 1960s to 2010s, the new design offers a clean and elegant look, creating a departure from the raglan-sleeved home kits that Villa have donned in the modern era, usually finished with gold detailing.

Bayern Munich: Home

Bayern Munich’s new 2026-27 home kit marks a confident return to the club's traditional roots, prioritizing a classic Red and White identity. The primary design features a vibrant, deep red base characterized by subtle, tonal vertical stripes. These red-on-red stripes are woven into a textured jacquard fabric, providing a modern depth and structure to the jersey without compromising its iconic monochromatic silhouette.

It also includes premium gold accents, a color choice that hasn't been a staple of the home kit since the early 2010s. To celebrate their 2025/26 Bundesliga title triumph, the kit includes a unique championship detail: a gold badge featuring the club’s cockatoo mascot, positioned centrally on the chest between the manufacturer logo and the club crest.

Borussia Dortmund: Home

The Borussia Dortmund 2026-27 home kit is a striking homage to the city’s industrial soul. Moving away from simpler designs, Puma has crafted a jersey rooted in the steel, concrete, and ambition of the Ruhr region. The shirt retains the club's signature Yellow base but is defined by an intricate, tonal graphic pattern that covers the front and lower body.

This geometric motif draws direct inspiration from the steel framework of the Minister Stein colliery and the lattice-like architecture of the legendary Dortmunder U-Tower, celebrating the city's heritage as it prepares to mark the 40th anniversary of the colliery’s closure.

Celtic: Home

The 2026-27 Celtic home kit celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Lisbon Lions, designed to honor the historical achievements of the team that brought the European Cup to Celtic Park. The jersey is a tribute to Celtic FC's most iconic 1966/67 season, and the local roots of the players who made the magic happen.

The kit is adorned with gold details, including a special crest to celebrate 60 years since that legendary season. The overall aesthetic is clean and heritage-driven, deliberately echoing the simplicity of the Lisbon Lions era, while refined fabric textures and engineered ventilation zones are seamlessly integrated into the design.

Chelsea: Home

The Chelsea 2026-27 home kit is here, and following fan consultation, the club crest has been refreshed and interwoven proudly into the fabric on the front of the shirt. The Bright Blue fabric features a collar and button-down neck, with Midwest Gold accents for the rampant lion and Nike swoosh.

The iconic rampant lion is a feature of the Chelsea badge following Ted Drake’s arrival at the Blues 75 seasons ago, and its claw marks take center stage this year. Appearing on walls, beach murals and at concerts, a series of sightings around the world built noise beyond the boundaries of traditional storytelling.

Inter Milan: Home

The 2026-27 Inter Milan home kit is defined by a combination of Black and Lyon Blue colors, paying tribute to Inter’s historic 1998 shirt, while the University Gold detailing nods to the yellow of the Nike swoosh and the Club crest from that iconic kit.

The reintroduction of the collar brings a touch of tradition back into a contemporary silhouette, while on the inside, the Inner Pride reads 'Made of Milano', a concept that highlights the unbreakable bond between Inter and the city. This concept is also reflected in the kit’s graphic details, with stripe edges finished in a style inspired by the cut of tailor’s scissors, a direct reference to Milano’s tailoring and manufacturing tradition.

Juventus: Home

The Juventus 2026-27 home kit represents a bold return to the Sartorial Elegance that defined the club's most prestigious eras. Moving away from the experimental "barcode" patterns of the previous season, this kit focuses on a clean, uniform application of the iconic black and white vertical stripes. The design is anchored by a retro-inspired, fold-over polo collar in crisp white, which lends the jersey a tailored, high-fashion aesthetic intended to look as sharp on the streets of Turin as it does on the pitch at the Allianz Stadium.

The defining characteristic of this year’s kit is the heavy use of Gold Metallic accents, replacing the pink highlights of the previous cycle. This shimmering gold is applied to the simplified Juventus 'J' crest, the Adidas performance logo, and the sponsor branding, creating a luxurious contrast against the monochrome base.

Leeds United: Away

The new 2026-27 away kit sees a comeback of the classic yellow base color, this time in a smart, but striking shade, which is complemented with night navy and white detailing, turning a renowned color palette into a modern masterpiece.

The V-neck jersey is paired with navy shorts and yellow socks. It's also the first time that the Leeds United away kit features the iconic Adidas Originals trefoil logo and a return of a classic club badge, which was last seen in 1998.

Liverpool: Home

Inspired by the classic Adidas 1989-91 Liverpool FC home jersey, instantly recognizable for its dynamic geometric pattern, and worn during a successful period for the club, when Kenny Dalglish’s side secured the 1989/90 league title. The new design celebrates a defining period in the club’s history. The deep red base is elevated through a contemporary all-over graphic, directly echoing the visual language of the late-80s original while introducing a sharper, modern execution.

Clean white detailing across the Adidas logo, club crest and trims reinforces the classic aesthetic, while the reimagined all-over print channels the energy and attitude of 80s football culture.

Manchester United: Home

Inspired by the 1970s, the 2026-27 Manchester United kit has a clean red base that allows the iconic polo collar and striped cuffs to take center stage, bringing a refined and unmistakably United look back to the pitch. The collar execution, combined with subtle striping details, references the kits worn during the club’s Domestic Cup triumph in 1977 - marking the 50th anniversary of that historic moment. This connection to the past is balanced with a contemporary construction, creating a jersey that feels both nostalgic and progressive.

White accents across the Adidas three stripes and branding provide a sharp contrast against the red base, while black detailing is integrated subtly throughout the design, reinforcing the club’s classic color palette. A 'United' sign-off on the back of the neck rounds off the look.

Manchester City: Home

Manchester City’s 2026-27 home kit breaks away from the traditional solid-tone approach to feature a distinct sky-blue gradient. Fading smoothly from a darker shade at the shoulders down to white at the bottom hem, the design is meant to represent a visual timeline of the various shades of sky blue the club has worn throughout its history.

It is framed nicely by a crisp white collar and sleeve cuffs, and finished with a monochromatic, metallic silver club crest and matching sponsor branding to emphasize a theme of modern progression.

Porto: Home

Porto's home shirt is a modern interpretation of the Dragons’ classic identity. FC Porto and New Balance present a piece that will instantly resonate with any true Porto supporter, reflecting the club’s culture and tradition. Wide blue and white stripes, an embroidered crest, a V-neck collar, and red velvet numbers evoke the distinctive style of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Easily the most talked-about element of this kit is the player names and numbers on the back. To lean heavily into the 1980s aesthetic, New Balance brought back bold, red 3D block lettering. Complete with inset highlighting lines and a velvet-like textured finish.

Porto: Away

Porto's 2026-27 away kit features a deep purple base with soft cream detailing, creating a refined, elegant look. Subtle tonal striping is integrated into the fabric to add depth while maintaining a clean, classic silhouette. A monochromatic club crest enhances the modern aesthetic, while refined finishing touches reinforce the overall sense of precision.

The design also reflects the journey of Port from the Douro Valley to a global stage, mirroring FC Porto’s own international presence. From material textures to construction, each element speaks to the city’s reputation for quality and authenticity.

PSG: Home

The Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 home kit marks a profound return to the fundamentals of Parisian design. For this iteration, Nike has moved away from the recent experiments with paintbrush effects and offset graphics to restore the legendary Hechter stripe to its full glory. The jersey features a vibrant Old Royal blue base, a lighter, more electric shade than the deep navy of previous years, anchored by a bold, wide central red stripe flanked by two crisp white lines.

In a move that has delighted traditionalists, this iconic tri-chlor band now continues seamlessly onto the back of the shirt, creating a unified flow that mirrors the flags waved by the ultras at the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid: Home

Built on the club’s iconic white base, the jersey brings together familiar foundations with refined textures and subtle accents, delivering a design that feels considered and modern while retaining the clarity that defines Real Madrid at home.

Dark green accents frame the design across the collar and sleeve cuffs, which include intricate patterning across the fabric, taking inspiration from the geometry of diamonds and pearls found in the club’s crown, translating craftsmanship and excellence into a modern performance aesthetic. The Adidas three stripes on the shoulders feature an unexpected pop of pink, connecting the jersey to the wider seasonal identity while adding energy to the overall look.

Reporting by GOAL.