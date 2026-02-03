WWE star Roman Reigns chooses CM Punk as WrestleMania 42 opponent, delivers blistering promo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Roman Reigns chose CM Punk as his WrestleMania 42 opponent and will challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship in Las Vegas in April after winning the men’s Royal Rumble.

Reigns appeared on "Monday Night RAW" days after winning the Royal Rumble for the second time in his career and delivered a blistering promo against his longtime rival. Both Reigns and Punk were involved in the main event of WrestleMania 41 in a triple-threat match that also included Seth Rollins.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The stakes will be increased and the pressure will be palpable when both competitors step in between the ropes at Allegiant Stadium in April.

On Monday night, Reigns asked the Philadelphia crowd whether he should go after the Undisputed WWE Championship, which he held for 1,316 days, or Punk – who defeated Jey Uso to win the vacated title in November. WWE fans were more inclined to have Reigns go after Punk rather than the current undisputed champion Drew McIntyre.

He delivered a blistering promo against the so-called "Best in the World" when Punk came out to address him. The two traded personal barbs, rekindling history from more than a decade ago. Ultimately, Reigns chose Punk.

WWE NXT CHAMP SHARES HOW SHE RECEIVED 10-YEAR VOLLEYBALL BAN AFTER DECIDING TO TAKE CHANCE ON PRO WRESTLING

"I made my choice. I could pick you because you’re the biggest star available, I could. I could pick you because you’re on Netflix and you’re on the best show, I could," Reigns said. "But no, I’m picking you because I hate you. I’ve always hated you. And WrestleMania is going to be the greatest day of my life because in the main event, you will acknowledge me."

The faceoff between the two gave WWE fans a jolt of energy as the road to WrestleMania appeared to be as clear as ever for the two pro wrestling behemoths.

If Punk should retain the title, it would be his fourth title defense. He’s beaten Bron Breakker, Finn Balor and A.J. Styles via disqualification since he became the world heavyweight champion.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. He’s never held the World Heavyweight Championship since it was introduced a few years ago.