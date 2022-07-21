Expand / Collapse search
World TeamTennis will not have a season in 2022, plans to return in 2023

The league is co-founded by Billie Jean King

Associated Press
World TeamTennis, the mixed-gender league co-founded nearly a half-century ago by Billie Jean King, will not have a season in 2022 but plans to return next year.

The Springfield Lasers, left, and Orlando Storm, right, are introduced at the start of the World Teamtennis tournament at an empty tennis arena at The Greenbrier Resort on July 12, 2020, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.  World TeamTennis, the mixed-gender league co-founded nearly a half-century ago by Billie Jean King, will not have a season in 2022 but plans to return next year, the league announced Wednesday, July 20, 2022  (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

WTT announced Wednesday that it is hoping to add new teams by 2023. The expansion fee is $1 million per franchise.

The New York Empire celebrates after defeating the Chicago Smash during the finals of the World TeamTennis at The Greenbrier on August 02, 2020 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.  (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The league held single-site seasons during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and intends to return to matches played at teams' home courts.