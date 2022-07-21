World TeamTennis will not have a season in 2022, plans to return in 2023

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

World TeamTennis, the mixed-gender league co-founded nearly a half-century ago by Billie Jean King, will not have a season in 2022 but plans to return next year.

WTT announced Wednesday that it is hoping to add new teams by 2023. The expansion fee is $1 million per franchise.

The league held single-site seasons during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and intends to return to matches played at teams' home courts.