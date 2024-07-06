Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wimbledon

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek upset in third round of Wimbledon

Wimbledon continues to be Swiatek's worst grand slam

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Wimbledon Championships continue to be a thorn in Iga Swiatek's side.

She's the world's No. 1-ranked player for a reason, fresh off her fourth French Open title last month (her third straight), and she has reached at least the semifinal in both the Australian Open and U.S. Open, winning the latter in 2022.

But her best finish in England will remain her quarterfinal appearance from last year after an upset loss Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek of Poland looks dejected against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in their third-round singles match at Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club July 6, 2024, in London.  (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Swiatek lost in three sets to Yulia Putintseva, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, ending a 21-match winning streak.

"Going from this kind of tennis, where I felt like I’m playing the best tennis in my life, to another surface, where I kind of struggle a little bit more, it’s not easy," said Swiatek. "All that stuff really combines to me not really having a good time in Wimbledon."

Iga Swiatek forehand

Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a forehand against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in their third-round singles match at Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club July 6, 2024, in London.  (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

PROFESSIONAL TENNIS PLAYER GETS 6-YEAR BAN FOR ALLEGEDLY FIXING MATCHES

However, Swiatek did say there wasn't much gas left in the tank after her grueling French Open run.

"My tank of really pushing myself to the limits became, suddenly, empty," she said. "I was kind of surprised."

By the end, Swiatek had accumulated 38 unforced errors, more than twice her opponent's 15.

Putintseva is on an eight-match run of her own, all on grass, including a title at Birmingham before arriving in London. This is the first time in 10 appearances at Wimbledon the 29-year-old from Kazakhstan made it past the second round.

Iga Swiatek leaving court

Iga Swiatek of Poland leaves Centre Court after losing to Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in a third-round match at Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club July 6, 2024, in London.  (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Next up for Putintseva is a matchup against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who is seeded 13th. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.