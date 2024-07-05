Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennis

Professional tennis player gets 6-year ban for allegedly fixing matches

Jasmina Tinjić reportedly admitted to 23 'breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Friday it had suspended Jasmina Tinjić for six years for allegedly fixing matches.

The ITIA said Tinjić admitted to 23 "breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program," including "contriving the outcome of matches, facilitating wagering, receiving money in return for not giving best efforts in matches, and failure to report corrupt approaches."

The 33-year-old Tinjić, ranked as high as 236th in 2013, did not contest the charges relating to "corrupt activity" in 2017 and 2018, the ITIA said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

General view of a tennis ball

Jasmina Tinjić was issued a six-year ban for alleged match-fixing. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The International Betting Integrity Association was flagged in January 2018 while she was playing in a tournament, which led to an investigation. 

"Swedish authorities carried out an investigation into various tennis matches Ms. Tinjić played in and for which there was also suspicious betting activity," the ITIA said in its ruling.

That investigation led to criminal charges against her after she was found guilty of accepting a bribe of 12,000 SEK (equivalent to about $1,160).

It found that several matches in three different countries were fixed. It was also revealed there had been a bank transfer. The ITIA blanked out the name of who made the transfer and other specifics from instances of the alleged match fixing.

Tinjić also failed to cooperate and allegedly tampered with evidence.

A view of tennis balls

Tinjić will be eligible to return to the sport in 2028. (Aaron Doster/USA Today Sports)

"At the time, she was extremely stressed, and suffered from anxiety and depression," the agency said. "Her financial situation exacerbated these and did not allow her to deal with them properly. She was thus vulnerable and allowed herself to be influenced in a way that would or should not have happened otherwise. For this she expresses her deep regret and anguish."

Tinjić had already been issued a 4½-year domestic ban in Sweden after a match-fixing investigation there. The ITIA said its six-year ban was backdated to match the Swedish ban and will end May 17, 2028.

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Australia - 25/1/10 Generic view of a tennis racquet Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Jason O'Brien Livepic - MT1ACI6664634

Tinjić reportedly admitted to 23 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program. (Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tinjić won four singles and 12 doubles titles on the ITF women's tour.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.