The World Cup
World Cup 2022: Tim Weah starts scoring for US but Americans cannot hold off Wales

The US and Wales drew 1-1

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The U.S. and Wales ended their first match of the 2022 World Cup in a 1-1 tie on Monday night in an exhausting game that ended with a lot of players trying to find one more moment to dig deep.

The Americans got on the board first with a goal from Tim Weah in the 36th minute on a touch from Christian Pulisic. The play sent the crowd into a frenzy and the Americans had some momentum early in the match.

Tim Weah and teammates celebrate after scoring during the World Cup, group B soccer match against Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Weah became the first soccer player to score against Wales in the World Cup since Pelé in 1958 – the last time the Welsh made the World Cup.

But the momentum wouldn’t last too long.

Toward the middle of the second half, the U.S. looked a little gassed. Wales turned up the pressure and a penalty in the box gave the squad a chance to tie it up.

Tim Weah celebrates after scoring against Wales in in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Gareth Bale would go head-to-head with goalkeeper Matt Turner in the 82nd minute and win to tie the match up.

The squads got 9 minutes of stoppage time but neither team could break through and score the go-ahead goal.

The U.S. now faces off against England in one of the most-anticipated matches of the World Cup on Friday. England defeated Iran 6-2. It will be a difficult path for the U.S. to get to the knockout stage.

Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring against the United States at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Iran will play Wales on Friday too.

