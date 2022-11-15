World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Wales
Wales is in Group B with the U.S., England and Iran
Gareth Bale led LAFC to a Major League Soccer championship and off a hot summer he is ready to lead Wales in the World Cup this fall.
Wales is only making its second World Cup appearance. The other came in 1958 when the team finished 1-3-1 in five matches but lost in the quarterfinals to Brazil that year. There were only 16 teams in the tournament that year.
Things are much different now.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
Bale might be the hottest player coming into the World Cup and will always give Wales the extra edge. The nation finished in the Round of 16 in the UEFA Euro and won six matches in World Cup qualifiers.
FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.
Who is on Wales’ World Cup roster?
- GK Wayne Hennessey
- GK Dany Ward
- GK Adam Davies
- MF Sorba Thomas
- MF Joe Allen
- MF Matthew Smith
- MF Dylan Levitt
- MF Harry Wilson
- MF Joe Morreoll
- MF Jonny Williams
- MF Aaron Ramsey
- MF Rubin Colwill
- D Ben Davies
- D Ben Cabango
- D Tom Lockyer
- D Joe Rodon
- D Chris Mepham
- D Ethan Ampadu
- D Chris Gunter
- D Neco Williams
- D Connor Roberts
- F Gareth Bale
- F Kieffer Moore
- F Mark Harris
- F Brennan Johnson
- F Daniel James
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Who does Wales play in the World Cup?
Wales is in Group B in the World Cup. The team plays the U.S. on Nov. 21, Iran on Nov. 25 and England on Nov. 29.