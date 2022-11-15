World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about United States

The United States is back in the World Cup for the first time since the 2014 tournament when they finished in the Round of 16.

Since missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. completely revamped their youth program and have elevated some of their superstars to the major leagues across Europe. Christian Pulisic, Matt Turner and Gio Reyna come to mind immediately when talking about the recent successes of U.S. soccer.

Now, they get to prove just how far they have come on the world stage.

The U.S. won the Gold Cup for the second time and then won seven matches in World Cup qualifiers. However, the days of Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan and Tim Howard are far behind.

An intense match against England awaits them on Black Friday as well as games against Wales and Iran.

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on United States’ World Cup roster?

GK Ethan Horvath

GK Sean Johnson

GK Matt Turner

MF Brenden Aaronson

MF Kellyn Acosta

MF Tyler Adams

MF Luca de la Torre

MF Yunus Musah

MF Cristian Roldan

D Cameron Carter-Vickers

D Sergino Dest

D Aaron Long

D Shaq More

D Tim Ream

D Antonee Robinson

D Joe Scally

D DeAndre Yedlin

D Walker Zimmerman

F Jesus Ferreira

F Jordan Morris

F Christian Pulisic

F Gio Reyna

F Josh Sargent

F Tim Weah

F Haji Wright

Who does the United States play in the World Cup?

The United States is in Group B in the World Cup. They play Wales on Nov. 21, England on Nov. 25 and Iran on Nov. 29.