World Cup 2022: US team members sing national anthem before match vs. Wales

The U.S. men’s soccer team took the field at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar for their first World Cup match since 2014 on Monday.

As the Americans got ready to play Wales to start their pursuit of a World Cup title, the team listened to "The Star-Spangled Banner" blare throughout the stadium. Each player standing on the pitch and the coaches and players on the sideline sang the anthem.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Team, Tim Weah and Josh Sargent were the starting 11 for the U.S.

The U.S. missed the World Cup in 2018 and revamped their youth soccer program to help lead them to a Gold Cup title and a berth in the World Cup. The days of Tim Howard, Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan are long gone, and the youth movement is alive and well.

LATE SHIFT: HOW USMNT IS PREPARING FOR 10 PM LOCAL START TIMES AT WORLD CUP 2022

The U.S. has a tough Group B with England and Iran also on their schedule.

England already topped Iran earlier in the day, 6-2. The U.S. and England are set for a major Black Friday match which is expected to be one of the most watched matches in American soccer history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights for the World Cup.