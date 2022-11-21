Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: US team members sing national anthem before match vs. Wales

The US made the team's first World Cup appearance since 2014

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The U.S. men’s soccer team took the field at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar for their first World Cup match since 2014 on Monday.

As the Americans got ready to play Wales to start their pursuit of a World Cup title, the team listened to "The Star-Spangled Banner" blare throughout the stadium. Each player standing on the pitch and the coaches and players on the sideline sang the anthem.

American players huddle before the World Cup, group B soccer match between the United States and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. 

American players huddle before the World Cup, group B soccer match between the United States and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.  (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Team, Tim Weah and Josh Sargent were the starting 11 for the U.S.

The U.S. missed the World Cup in 2018 and revamped their youth soccer program to help lead them to a Gold Cup title and a berth in the World Cup. The days of Tim Howard, Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan are long gone, and the youth movement is alive and well.

head coach Gregg Berhalter of the United States, left, stands during the national anthem before the World Cup, group B soccer match between the United States and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. 

head coach Gregg Berhalter of the United States, left, stands during the national anthem before the World Cup, group B soccer match between the United States and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.  (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The U.S. has a tough Group B with England and Iran also on their schedule.

England already topped Iran earlier in the day, 6-2. The U.S. and England are set for a major Black Friday match which is expected to be one of the most watched matches in American soccer history.

Tyler Adams of the United States kick the ball in front of Wales' Aaron Ramsey during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the United States and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Tyler Adams of the United States kick the ball in front of Wales' Aaron Ramsey during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the United States and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahii)

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights for the World Cup.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.