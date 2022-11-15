Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Argentina

Argentina is in Group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

By the end of the World Cup, the sports world could be talking about whether Lionel Messi is the greatest soccer player to have ever played the beautiful game.

Should Messi take Argentina to the promised land, the conversation about who is better – him or Cristiano Ronaldo – will be totally different. The Paris Saint-Germain star and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has only one more goal to accomplish in his illustrious career – win a World Cup.

Argentina won the tournament twice before, but not since 1986 thanks to the "Hand of God." In 2014, the team was runner-up to Germany in the final and in 2018 the team was bounced from the Round of 16. They will look to turn around their fortunes in a tough Group C.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lionel Messi, of Argentina, in action during a friendly match between UAE and Argentina ahead of FIFA 2022 World Cup at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Nov. 14, 2022.

Lionel Messi, of Argentina, in action during a friendly match between UAE and Argentina ahead of FIFA 2022 World Cup at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Nov. 14, 2022. (Waleed Zein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Argentina’s World Cup roster?

  • GK Emiliano Martinez
  • GK Geronimo Rulli
  • GK Franco Armani
  • MF Rodrigo De Paul
  • MF Leandro Paredes
  • MF Alexis Mac Allister
  • MF Guido Rodriguez
  • MF Papu Gomez
  • MF Enzo Fernandez
  • MF Exequiel Palacios
  • D Nahuel Molina
  • D Gonzalo Montiel
  • D Cristian Romero
  • D German Pezzella
  • D Nicolas Otamendi
  • D Lisandro Martinez
  • D Marcos Acuna
  • D Nicolas Tagliafico
  • D Juan Foyth
  • F Lionel Messi
  • F Angel Di Maria
  • F Lautao Martinez
  • F Julian Alvarez
  • F Paulo Dybala
  • F Nicolas Gonzalez
  • F Joaquin Correa

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Who does Argentina play in the World Cup?

Argentina is in Group C in the World Cup. They play Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22, Mexico on Nov. 26 and Poland on Nov. 30.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.