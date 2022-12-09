World Cup 2022: Croatia eliminates Brazil in penalty shootout, advancing to semifinals

Croatia has advanced to the World Cup semifinals after eliminating tournament favorite Brazil in a thrilling penalty shootout on Friday.

Croatia had a perfect showing in the shootout, going four-for-four while goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made a save on Brazil’s first attempt made by forward Rodrygo.

Marquinhos would hope to keep Brazil’s chances alive on the fourth attempt, but he hit the post, ending the five-time World Cup champions’ journey.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw by the end of regulation time, but Brazilian superstar Neymar would score his 77th goal for his country in the first half of extra time, seemingly crushing Croatia’s chances of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2014 – when they hosted the tournament.

However, Croatian striker Bruno Petkovic evened the score at the 117th mark, forcing a penalty shootout.

Croatia has repeatedly taken the long way to reach the finals in this tournament – they defeated Japan in the Round of 16 to advance to Friday’s match, and five of their last six World Cup matches have gone into extra time.

Croatia will face the winner of the Argentina vs. Netherlands match on Friday, starting at 2 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.