The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Croatia eliminates Brazil in penalty shootout, advancing to semifinals

Croatia will face the winner of the Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal match

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Croatia has advanced to the World Cup semifinals after eliminating tournament favorite Brazil in a thrilling penalty shootout on Friday. 

Croatia had a perfect showing in the shootout, going four-for-four while goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made a save on Brazil’s first attempt made by forward Rodrygo.

Croatia's Dominik Livakovic and teammates celebrate qualifying for the semifinals as Brazil's Marquinhos looks dejected after being eliminated from the World Cup during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on Dec. 9, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. 

Croatia's Dominik Livakovic and teammates celebrate qualifying for the semifinals as Brazil's Marquinhos looks dejected after being eliminated from the World Cup during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on Dec. 9, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.  (Matthew Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

Marquinhos would hope to keep Brazil’s chances alive on the fourth attempt, but he hit the post, ending the five-time World Cup champions’ journey. 

The match ended in a 0-0 draw by the end of regulation time, but Brazilian superstar Neymar would score his 77th goal for his country in the first half of extra time, seemingly crushing Croatia’s chances of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2014 – when they hosted the tournament.

Neymar, of Brazil, reacts with Thiago Silva, left, and Dani Alves after the loss via a penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on Dec. 9, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. 

Neymar, of Brazil, reacts with Thiago Silva, left, and Dani Alves after the loss via a penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on Dec. 9, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.  (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

However, Croatian striker Bruno Petkovic evened the score at the 117th mark, forcing a penalty shootout. 

Croatia has repeatedly taken the long way to reach the finals in this tournament – they defeated Japan in the Round of 16 to advance to Friday’s match, and five of their last six World Cup matches have gone into extra time. 

Croatia players celebrate their win via a penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on Dec. 9, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Croatia players celebrate their win via a penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on Dec. 9, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Croatia will face the winner of the Argentina vs. Netherlands match on Friday, starting at 2 p.m. ET. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

