2 women get in heated concession stand brawl at Braves game

Baseball fans are treating Truist Park as their personal octagon.

Two women engaged in a UFC-style fight in the concourse of the Atlanta Braves stadium during the team’s 8-6 walkoff win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

In the video posted by Everything Georgia on Twitter, the two ladies wrestle to the floor before one of them attempts a triangle choke on the other fan with her legs. The move would have made Amanda Nunes proud.

Eventually, other fans and workers attempt to stop the fight by pulling the two fans away from each other. However, the one fan repping a Freddie Freeman shirt manages to get in a nasty stomp before being pulled away.

Throughout the video, one helpless fan cries to "let go of her," but it clearly did not work as the two continue fighting.

Other Twitter users attempted to critique the fan’s UFC skills, which stirred some funny commentary.

"Did… did she shoot her shot on a triangle and accidentally almost slip a gogoplatta? If she’d let go of the hair she could have strangled home girl with her shin," one user tweeted.

"Girl on the bottom must be a white belt.. showing some semblance of a guard and a half-a–ed armbar attempt. Assuming it wasn’t a legit takedown on the way down, she wins by an advantage," another user said.

The video ends with one of the fans being detained and handcuffed by a police officer. It is unclear how the fight started. It is also unknown what happened to the other fan.

