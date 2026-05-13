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Portland Fire

WNBA's Fire pick up first win with dramatic buzzer-beater over Liberty

The expansion team's 98-96 victory over New York came on a putback after a missed 3-pointer with under six seconds left

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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The Portland Fire picked up their first win in the franchise’s history in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night.

The Fire and New York Liberty were tied 96-96 with under six seconds to play. Portland had what would be the final possession. Fire guard Bridget Carleton chucked up a 3-pointer but was off the mark.

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Portland Fire forward Bridget Carleton celebrating after scoring a three-point basket at Moda Center

Portland Fire forward Bridget Carleton celebrates scoring a three-point basket during the second half against New York Liberty at Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on May 12, 2026. (Troy Wayrynen/Imagn Images)

Portland’s Sarah Ashlee Barker, somehow, collected the rebound and put a shot up before the buzzer sounded. Barker’s shot went in and Portland won the game, 98-96.

It was the first win for the expansion franchise.

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New York Liberty guard Pauline Astier shooting a three-point basket during a basketball game

New York Liberty guard Pauline Astier scores a three-point basket during the second half against the Portland Fire at Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on May 12, 2026. (Troy Wayrynen/Imagn Images)

Portland re-entered the fray with a new history during the 2026 season. The first iteration of the Fire came into the league in 2000. The team lasted through the 2002 season but never made the playoffs and folded before the 2003 season began.

Carleton led the team with 26 points and made five 3-pointers. Barker played 22 minutes off the bench for Portland and had five points – the most crucial in the final moments. Carla Leite added 21 and Kamiah Smalls had 13 off the bench.

The Liberty shot 53% from the floor and each of their starters were in double figures in scoring. Pauline Astier had 24 points, leading the team. Breanna Stewart had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Portland Fire players Haley Jones, Bridget Carleton, Emily Engstler, and Luisa Geiselsoder huddle before a game.

Portland Fire players Haley Jones, Bridget Carleton, Emily Engstler and Luisa Geiselsoder gather before a game against the New York Liberty at Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on May 12, 2026. (Troy Wayrynen/Imagn Images)

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Portland moved to 1-1 on the year. New York fell to 2-1.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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