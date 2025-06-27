Portland's WNBA expansion team fires team president just two months into tenure: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The WNBA’s Portland franchise reportedly fired its president, Inky Son, just three weeks before the team is expected to launch its brand.

Son’s dismissal came as a result of significant "growing pains" and a "rocky" rollout, The Oregonian reported Friday.

On June 20, the WNBA Portland X account posted the date of July 15, saying a countdown was on, potentially alluding to the announcement of the team's official name.

The WNBA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment about Son's reported dismissal.

Son was hired April 1 as the first employee of the WNBA's Portland franchise. Prior to joining Portland, Son was the chief administrative officer for the National Basketball Players Association.

"This is an amazing opportunity to help bring back a WNBA franchise to Portland, a city that loves basketball and has already shown itself to be supportive of women’s sports," Son said in a statement when she was hired.

"I am honored to be in a position like this to further the women’s game, and I look forward to creating a winning environment for our future players, our staff and the fans of Portland."

Mike Whitehead, managing director of RAJ Sports, the parent company of the Portland WNBA franchise, expressed confidence in Son after she was hired.

"As the very first employee of the organization, Inky will lay the groundwork for our future growth, and we are confident her leadership will drive the franchise to new heights, creating a lasting impact both in Portland and across the WNBA," Whitehead said in a statement in April after Son was hired.

Son’s responsibilities were to oversee all aspects of the business, including marketing, ticket and sponsorship sales, community relations, finance, legal and human resources.

