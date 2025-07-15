Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

WNBA

Portland WNBA franchise returns with revived name and will begin play in 2026

The Fire are the WNBA's 15th franchise

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sometimes, moving forward means going back in time, and that’s exactly what the WNBA’s Portland expansion franchise did this week. 

The WNBA announced Tuesday that the expansion franchise will be named the Portland Fire, reprising the name from the previous WNBA franchise that played in Portland from 2000 to 2002. 

"Our feeling is that the Fire never died," interim Fire president Clare Hamill said. "Fans have been waiting for us to come back, and we're back with the Portland Fire."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cathy Engelbert poses

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, Alex Bhathal and Lisa Bhathal Merage pose for a photo during a news conference announcing Portland was awarded a WNBA expansion franchise Sept. 18, 2024, at the MODA Center in Portland, Ore.  (Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)

In addition to the name, the team has a new "Rose on Fire" logo and a color palette of red, brown, blue and pink.

"As a city that has long championed women’s sports, Portland is ready to reclaim its place in the WNBA and reignite its connection to the game on the world stage," Hamill said in a statement. "We are thrilled to complete the journey of bringing professional women’s basketball back to the Rose City, while honoring the legacy of the original franchise to blaze a new, bold path forward."

ANGEL REESE NOTCHES 9TH STRAIGHT DOUBLE-DOUBLE AS POOR PASS GOES VIRAL ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Jackie Stiles looks on

Jackie Stiles of the Portland Fire drives to the basket during a game against the Detroit Shock June 15, 2002, at the Rose Garden in Portland, Ore.  (Sam Forencich/WNBAE/Getty Images)

Portland was awarded a WNBA team in September. The team is run by Raj Sports, which also owns the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The Fire and the Thorns will share a new joint training complex in the first such partnership between the two women's leagues. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tully Bevilaqua talks to teammates

Tully Bevilaqua (4) of the Portland Fire talks with DeMya Walker (22) and teammates during a game against the Phoenix Mercury Aug. 11, 2002, at the Rose Garden in Portland, Ore. (Sam Forencich/WNBAE/Getty Images)

The Fire have already sold more than 11,000 season tickets for the 2026 season, surpassing the WNBA's previous best. The team will play at the Moda Center, where the original Fire averaged about 8,000 fans a game.

The Fire are not the only team the WNBA is introducing to the league next season. The Toronto Tempo will also begin play in 2026. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.