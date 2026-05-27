Declan Rice On Why He's A 'Big-Game Player' As Arsenal Eyes UCL, EPL Double

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Declan Rice has opened up on his evolution into a "big-game player" as Arsenal prepare for a historic Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Having already secured the Premier League title, the England midfielder is now focused on completing a legendary double in Budapest.

Rising To The Biggest Occasions

Rice is no stranger to European success, having previously captained West Ham to Europa Conference League glory.

However, as he prepares to lead Arsenal’s midfield in the Champions League final, the stakes have never been higher. The 27-year-old believes he has developed the temperament required to thrive when the world is watching, labeling himself a specialist for the grandest stages in world football.

"I would like to say I'm a big-game player," Rice said in interview with uefa.com during the build-up to the final.

"When you play in the biggest competitions, you need your players to step up at every single point, and not only just me. I think our team have done that over the last few years in big games – we've stepped up, especially in the Champions League. There's a few of us that have got that in us, and we're going to need that going into the final as well."

Learning From Past Final Heartbreak

While Rice experienced the high of lifting a trophy in Prague with the Hammers, his career has also been marked by several painful final defeats, including two European Championship losses with England.

Rather than letting those failures weigh him down, the midfielder uses them as fuel to ensure he doesn't experience that "hurt" again.

Rice insists that every loss stands him in good stead for the challenge posed by Luis Enrique’s PSG side.

"I've lost a fair few finals now: two EURO finals, the League Cup final. It hurts because when you get to a final, you want to win that trophy. But also, all the little losses that you take stand you in really good stead. It makes you hungrier to want to go and win stuff, and hopefully that's what we can keep doing," the midfielder noted.

Chasing A Historic Double In Budapest

With a Premier League medal already secured, the focus shifts entirely to the "beautiful trophy" that has eluded Arsenal throughout their history.

After falling to PSG in the semifinals last season, Rice is adamant that the Gunners have learned the harsh lessons necessary to go one step further this time around. He believes the squad is ready to "empty the tank" to ensure they finish the season on the ultimate high.

"PSG are a really good side. We played them over two legs last year. It could have gone either way. What did we learn from last season's semi-final defeat? That you've got to take your chances, because we had plenty of them," Rice warned.

What An Opportunity

Rice was instrumental in Arsenal's campaign to the Premier League title, ending a 22-year drought for the Gunners. He scored four goals and provided seven assists in 36 appearances in the competition.

The 27-year-old understands that reaching the Champions League final presents an unmissable opportunity to finally secure the title that has eluded his team.

Rice said: "It's the biggest competition in football. Champions League final, it gets no bigger than that. What a chance, what an opportunity. It'll be the last kick of club football for the season, so to go out on a high and give it absolutely everything.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).