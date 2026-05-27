Clint Dempsey admits USMNT roster has 'some surprises,' but explains optimistic mindset about World Cup squad

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Clint Dempsey had the honor of representing the United States in three World Cups, and there were likely times during all three where questions about the roster came about once it was revealed before the tournament.

The same goes for this year’s 2026 USMNT squad, which had their official roster reveal Tuesday in Manhattan. The spectacle not only confirmed previous reports about what the squad would look like, but manager Mauricio Pochettino’s first World Cup team led to some defense from the coach already.

Dempsey, speaking to Fox News Digital while highlighting his work as a mentor for global health leader Abbott’s Dream Team alongside Real Madrid, admitted this USMNT roster comes with some surprise.

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"There’s definitely some surprises," he said. "It looks like we do have a defensive-heavy roster, especially in that right back position. But look, I’m not the one selecting this team. I still think this team can perform really well, but you’re going to need some big performances from people like Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic and [Falorin] Balogun. Not to say there’s no other forwards that can contribute and other players, but to me, those players jump off the roster to me."

Dempsey pointed at two players others were shocked to see left out -- Diego Luna and Tanner Tessman – who he said you naturally "feel bad" for. However, Dempsey isn’t going to discredit what others who made their first World Cup roster bring to the table.

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"You look at other players that got in. Shoutout to [Alex] Zendejas, how well he’s played at Club América. That left foot he has, his finishing abilities, but also his ability to assist and whip in balls with that left foot. He scored a really good goal against Japan in one of their friendlies.

"I think a surprise for some people may be Gio [Reyna], but if you look at his form with the national team, it’s up there at the top in terms of his production rate and what he gives to this team."

It’s rare that the roster will change ahead of FIFA’s June 1 deadline, meaning this is the 26-man squad that Pochettino believes in, and this will be the group that has the privilege of representing their country on home soil during the World Cup.

Dempsey said he used to pray before bed as a kid that he got to wear the Stars and Stripes on his jersey in a World Cup, and he was able to do so more than once. But to play in front of your home country, Dempsey is now praying that the team gets off to a hot start against Paraguay to kick off their Group D play on June 12 in Los Angeles.

"I just think get off to a good start, get the fan base behind them like what you saw in the Winter Olympics with the men’s and women’s hockey teams. I’m sure there are other examples I could draw from, but to me, that’s something that I definitely noticed from the outside looking in. Hopefully that’s something they can connect with these fans and create that 12th man. That’s what’s need to push you along in big moments," he said.

THE ABBOTT DREAM TEAM

For the second straight year, Dempsey is helping Abbott and Real Madrid with the "Abbott Dream Team," a program encouraging young soccer players aged 18-19 throughout the U.S. to participate in a once-in-a-lifetime development experience with one of the best soccer clubs in the world in Madrid.

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Selected participants will be training with Real Madrid’s coaches at the team’s facilities, while enjoy unique experiences like attending a match at Bernabéu Stadium and meeting some team legends. Real Madrid’s medical team will also continue providing those players with the latest advancements in sports health and nutrition, helping them better understand their bodies, build healthier habits and reach their peak performance on and off the pitch.

"It’s awesome, man. Any time you can give back and give kids the opportunity to chase their dreams, that’s what it’s all about," Dempsey said about his role in this. "I have kids of my own, and that’s what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to help them accomplish their dreams, take them to all their soccer practices, and give them the best chance possible to do something great. This is one of those things where you have a tryout, you have Real Madrid coaches here watching you, and no matter what, you take something away from this experience.

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"Just being here, letting [the players] know this is important, and I’m proud of them for betting on themselves and putting themselves out there to even try out for something like this."

Other than Dempsey, Real Madrid legend Marcelo will also join this year’s Abbott Dream Team as a mentor.

Tryouts have already taken place in Miami, Washington, D.C. and Houston, where Dempsey was on Wednesday morning. There are still tryouts set for Kansas City (June 2), Los Angeles (June 4) and Chicago (June 9).

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