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New York Attorney General Letitia James joins FIFA investigation into possible ticket price gauging

Officials say FIFA turned buying tickets into a 'gauntlet of confusion' ahead of games at MetLife Stadium

By Austin Perry OutKick
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Team USA reveals roster for 2026 FIFA World Cup

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New York Attorney General Letitia James has joined New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport to launch an investigation into FIFA's high World Cup ticket prices on Wednesday, the New York Post reports.

Officials say the steep prices have sparked a "gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices," ahead of the soccer tournament next month.

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New York Attorney General Letitia James standing at a podium during a press conference

New York Attorney General Letitia James stands silently during a press conference at the office of the Attorney General in New York City on Dec. 15, 2025. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Both James and Davenport announced the joint probe — which includes subpoenas sent to FIFA by the two attorneys general — to focus on the myriad issues that stem from the soccer federation’s ticket sales for the tournament, including reports that fans were being misled about where their seats were located in addition to the exorbitantly high prices.

"Being honest about ticket sales is not complicated. But FIFA has turned buying a ticket to the World Cup into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices — all at the expense of consumers and hardworking New Jerseyans," AG Davenport said in a statement.

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A view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 winner trophy

The FIFA World Cup 2026 winner trophy is displayed at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, as the draw for the 2026 World Cup European qualifiers begins on Dec. 13, 2024. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu)

The joint probe from both states makes sense when considering a number of World Cup games, including the final on July 19, are being played at nearby MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sky-high ticket prices for the World Cup seem to be a bipartisan issue, as this probe comes in the wake of President Donald Trump also making disparaging comments regarding the high prices earlier this month, which were routinely rumored to be north of $1,000.

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President Donald Trump dancing at the Kennedy Center in Washington

President Donald Trump dances at the end of the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Dec. 5, 2025. (Mandel Ngan/Pool Photo via AP)

"I did not know that number," President Trump said, "I would certainly like to be there, but I wouldn’t pay it either, to be honest with you."

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa.

Austin Perry is a writer for OutKick.

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