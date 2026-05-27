New York Attorney General Letitia James joins FIFA investigation into possible ticket price gauging

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New York Attorney General Letitia James has joined New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport to launch an investigation into FIFA's high World Cup ticket prices on Wednesday, the New York Post reports.

Officials say the steep prices have sparked a "gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices," ahead of the soccer tournament next month.

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Both James and Davenport announced the joint probe — which includes subpoenas sent to FIFA by the two attorneys general — to focus on the myriad issues that stem from the soccer federation’s ticket sales for the tournament, including reports that fans were being misled about where their seats were located in addition to the exorbitantly high prices.

"Being honest about ticket sales is not complicated. But FIFA has turned buying a ticket to the World Cup into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices — all at the expense of consumers and hardworking New Jerseyans," AG Davenport said in a statement.

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The joint probe from both states makes sense when considering a number of World Cup games, including the final on July 19, are being played at nearby MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sky-high ticket prices for the World Cup seem to be a bipartisan issue, as this probe comes in the wake of President Donald Trump also making disparaging comments regarding the high prices earlier this month, which were routinely rumored to be north of $1,000.

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"I did not know that number," President Trump said, "I would certainly like to be there, but I wouldn’t pay it either, to be honest with you."

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa.