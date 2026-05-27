Trump says he thinks he'll attend NBA Finals game as Knicks close in on long-awaited championship

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President Donald Trump all but confirmed his attendance at the NBA Finals beginning next week, revealing Wednesday that he plans to watch the New York Knicks as they make their first Finals appearance in nearly 30 years.

Trump said at Cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday that he initially had plans to attend the Knicks Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, but the team swept the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night to make their first Finals appearance since 1999.

"I was invited to the – I was going to go on Wednesday, but they closed it out very quickly," he said when asked by a reporter if he planned to attend.

"Jim Dolan's a great guy. He's, as you know, owns and is in charge of Madison Square Garden. He's having a good year. Boy, what a team. They won all their games. They have some great players. I think I'll be going to one of the games. I was invited by numerous people and Jim. And I think I'll be going. Great, great to see it."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.