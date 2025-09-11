WNBA star Natasha Cloud calls for tougher gun laws following Charlie Kirk assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Liberty star Natasha Cloud made an emotional plea for gun legislation in America after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed Wednesday during a speaking event on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Cloud took to social media in the aftermath of Kirk’s killing to call for tougher gun laws.

"I AM TIIIRRREEEED," the WNBA star wrote in a post on X. "We need legislation surrounding our firearms. NO FAMILY deserves to lose a loved one when these are CONTROLLABLES. Your 2nd amendment was written for guns that took powder. Not military grade weapons. We’re the leading country in gun related deaths."

Cloud mentioned a shooting at a high school in the Denver suburbs on Wednesday that left three teenagers hospitalized in critical condition, including the suspected shooter.

In separate posts on Thursday, Cloud suggested that outrage surrounding Kirk’s death should be echoed for the victims of school shootings.

"Continuing to send families prayers instead of voting for legislation to ACTUALLY protect those families and yours is reckless," she wrote in another post Thursday. "Gun violence doesn’t discriminate. Doesn’t matter what dumba-- party you’re a part of. How much money you have. Etc."

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was struck by a single bullet around 12:20 p.m. local time while speaking at an event on the UVU campus in Orem. He was 31.

Law enforcement and investigators continued their manhunt for the suspect, who remained at large Thursday. Officials revealed they had recovered a weapon and have "good footage" of the gunman, whom they described as being "college age."

President Donald Trump also announced Thursday that Kirk, a married father of two, would be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people," the president said. "Our prayers are with his wonderful wife, Erika, and his beautiful children – fantastic people they are. We miss him greatly."

Fox News Digital’s Greg Norman and Sophie Compton contributed to this report.