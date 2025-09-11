Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Tim Tebow warns 'evil is real' following Charlie Kirk assassination

Kirk was assassinated at an event on a campus in Utah

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Charlie Kirk remembered as 'one of the great patriots' of the century Video

Charlie Kirk remembered as 'one of the great patriots' of the century

Fox News contributor Joe Concha reflects on Charlie Kirk's impact on the conservative movement.

Former NFL star Tim Tebow warned that "evil is real" in the wake of a shooting at a college campus in Utah that left conservative influencer Charlie Kirk dead on Wednesday.

Tebow was among the voices in the sports world who made posts on social media remember Kirk. 

Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow reacted to the death of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tim Tebow Foundation)

"Evil is real. There is no doubt, the enemy is hard at work," Tebow wrote on X. "These last few days, the weight of evil has been heavy across our nation. But this I know: It will not have the final word. One day, God will make all things right.

"Until then, we pray. We weep with those who weep. And we keep fighting, knowing the victory has already been won."

The Heisman Trophy winner and college football national champion added that he was praying for Kirk’s family in the wake of the shooting.

"I’m shocked and devastated to learn about the passing of Charlie Kirk.  Above all else, Charlie was a follower of Jesus, a husband, and a dad. He was a man of passion, courage, and devotion to making an eternal impact. 

Yankees honor Charlie Kirk

A general view of the main scoreboard at Yankee Stadium during a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk before the game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

"Demi and I are praying for Erika, his two children, and everyone who loved him."

Kirk was shot on the campus of Utah Valley University and later died in Orem.

President Donald Trump announced Kirk’s death later in the day.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at a Utah event

Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk stands in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

A manhunt was launched for the assassin.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

