Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Los Angeles Sparks

WNBA star Cameron Brink floats possibility of posing for Playboy

Brink has already appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WNBA star Cameron Brink has pieced together several partnerships in her young career since she turned pro and entered the league, including becoming a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated.

As her popularity begins to skyrocket, Brink was asked in an interview with TMZ Sports if she would ever pose for Playboy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cameron Brink against the Sparks

Cameron Brink #22 of the Los Angeles Sparks reacts before the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena on July 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

"Yeah, maybe," she admitted to the outlet while giving former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick her flowers after she posed in the magazine. "We’ll see, maybe. If my fiancé approves!"

The former Stanford Cardinal standout got engaged to her fiancé Ben Felter in October 2024. He was a member of Stanford’s rowing team and pursued a degree in computer science.

"Yes in every lifetime," she captioned her Instagram post announcing her engagement at the time.

WNBA PLAYER SPEAKS OUT ON BECOMING FIRST PRO BASKETBALL PLAYER TO PARTNER WITH ONLYFANS

Cameron Brink goes up against the Dream

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) runs on the court before a game against the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena at College Park on Sept. 3, 2024. (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)

For now, Brink is competing in Unrivaled and planning her wedding. She admitted to TMZ Sports it’s been "stressful" but is excited for the big day.

Brink plays for the Breeze in Unrivaled. In eight games, she’s averaging 11.4 points and 6 rebounds per game. The Breeze are 5-4 and play again on Friday night against the Hive.

During the 2025 WNBA season, she returned to the Los Angeles Sparks from a devastating ACL tear that derailed her rookie season. She averaged 5.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game as she ramped up back to full strength.

Cameron Brink playing for the Breeze

Cameron Brink #22 of the Breeze looks on against the Rose during the third quarter of the Unrivaled 2026 game at Sephora Arena on Jan. 11, 2026 in Medley, Florida. (Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Brink is set to be a centerpiece for the Sparks for the foreseeable future.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue