WNBA star Cameron Brink floats possibility of posing for Playboy

WNBA star Cameron Brink has pieced together several partnerships in her young career since she turned pro and entered the league, including becoming a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated.

As her popularity begins to skyrocket, Brink was asked in an interview with TMZ Sports if she would ever pose for Playboy.

"Yeah, maybe," she admitted to the outlet while giving former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick her flowers after she posed in the magazine. "We’ll see, maybe. If my fiancé approves!"

The former Stanford Cardinal standout got engaged to her fiancé Ben Felter in October 2024. He was a member of Stanford’s rowing team and pursued a degree in computer science.

"Yes in every lifetime," she captioned her Instagram post announcing her engagement at the time.

For now, Brink is competing in Unrivaled and planning her wedding. She admitted to TMZ Sports it’s been "stressful" but is excited for the big day.

Brink plays for the Breeze in Unrivaled. In eight games, she’s averaging 11.4 points and 6 rebounds per game. The Breeze are 5-4 and play again on Friday night against the Hive.

During the 2025 WNBA season, she returned to the Los Angeles Sparks from a devastating ACL tear that derailed her rookie season. She averaged 5.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game as she ramped up back to full strength.

Brink is set to be a centerpiece for the Sparks for the foreseeable future.