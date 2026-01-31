WNBA player speaks out on becoming first pro basketball player to partner with OnlyFans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seattle Storm player Erica Wheeler has become the first ever pro basketball player to partner with OnlyFans.

She will not be using the platform to post adult content, but knows what kind of presumptions that come with the territory.

"I think it's a stamp on OnlyFans that it's only for adult content, and I don't think it's that," Wheeler told Fox News Digital, adding that she is using it to show workout content, "family time," and behind the scenes moments of the WNBA season.

"I want to be one of the ones to show the world that it's not just about adult content."

Wheeler, 34, said she has "absolutely not" received any negative feedback from fans for her decision to partner with the platform.

However, she does have a message ready for any fan who does take issue with the decision.

"I would ask them, What they doing in their personal life?'" Wheeler said when asked what she would say to a fan who would ask her how she could partner with a platform known for adult content.

"Like, who are you to ask me what I do in my personal life? What I do shouldn't amount to anything that another human being has going on. Half the time, these fans are sitting on they coach, watching TV, doing nothing with themselves, probably making 50 to 60,000 a year. Why should I care about their opinions? It means nothing to me."

Wheeler has been on OnlyFans for four months, and has posted 10 videos with 16 videos. She had only amassed 20 total likes, at the time of publication. But she said she is planning to publish her "proudest video" this upcoming week, which will be a video spreading awareness about cervical cancer.

She said she has "no goal" in mind in terms of subscribers or metrics, but is mostly hopeful about changing the platform's reputation.

And along the way, she expects other WNBA players will join her on that mission.

"The announcements will come soon, you'll find out real soon," she said of other WNBA players partnering with the platform, adding that it's a "1,000%" possibility.

Originally from Miami, Wheeler was undrafted out of Rutgers University, and signed with the Atlanta Dream in 2015. After stints with the New York Liberty and the Indiana Fever, she became the first undrafted player in WNBA history to be named All-Star Game MVP in 2019.

Following some health complications that prevented her from playing in the 2020 season, Wheeler signed with the Los Angeles Sparks to be their new starting point guard. She returned to the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever before signing with the Seattle Storm in early 2025 and most recently was drafted by Vinyl BC for the 2026 Unrivaled season.