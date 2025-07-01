WNBA star Cameron Brink discusses 'walking around naked' during photoshoot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink touted her looks in yet another magazine shoot in May.

This time, it was for "Players," which did a photoshoot of Brink smoking a cigarette in an open jacket without an undershirt.

"It did throw me off when those proofs came back. I did think you had a cigarette in your mouth," Brink's mother, Shelly, admitted on Brink's latest edition of her podcast.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But then, Shelly was hit with a shock – Brink admitted that she was "walking around naked" during the shoot.

"There was only gays and girls in the room – I think," Brink said. "It wasn't an issue."

Brink has been through many photoshoots, including for Sports Illustrated, and said she is "usually pretty open" when it comes to the magazines' ideas.

"I feel like I trust the creatives in the room," she said. "If they have a vision, I like the artistry of it all. I liked shooting stuff like that. I think it’s fun."

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS AS FELLOW PLAYERS RANK CAITLIN CLARK 9TH-BEST ALL-STAR GUARD: 'THESE GIRLS ARE LAUGHABLE'

Brink's mother then commended her daughter for being comfortable in her own skin, which Brink said comes naturally as an athlete.

"We just walk around the locker room naked. I feel like as an athlete, you’re just comfortable."

Brink said she also pranked her mother into thinking she would be shown fully naked for the shoot.

"I was like, ‘um, what do you mean naked? Like body image naked? Are you covered?’" Shelly said, adding that would be "too much" for her to handle.

But not to worry.

Brink said there was "no way" she would appear "fully" naked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brink has yet to play this year after suffering a torn ACL in just her 15th WNBA game last year. She was the second overall pick, behind only Caitlin Clark.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.