©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sparks' Cameron Brink diagnosed with torn ACL, team says

Brink's rookie campaign is finished, and she will likely be missing the Paris Olympics

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The Los Angeles Sparks announced that No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink suffered a torn left ACL during Tuesday night’s game against the Connecticut Sun. 

The Sparks said additional details will be provided at a later date, but a torn ACL in any sport usually means the end of a season due to the long recovery period. 

It’s an awful break for Brink, the Stanford product who went one pick after the Indiana Fever took Caitlin Clark No. 1 overall.

Cameron Brink looks on court

Cameron Brink #22 of the Los Angeles Sparks reacts during the game Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on June 11, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brink has started all 15 games of the WNBA season for the Sparks, averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks to begin her pro career.

Brink was also set to represent the United States for the 3x3 team for the Paris Olympics, making this injury even more unfortunate. 

The injury occurred on a transition offense play, where Brink caught a pass at the top of the key in the first quarter against the Sun and drove to the basket. But, as she went to pick up her left-handed dribble, she collapsed to the floor awkwardly and was in immediate pain. 

Brink had help from her Sparks teammates to get up, but she couldn’t put weight on her left leg, as she limped toward the bench. She was helped by staff members right away, leaning on them as she made her way back to the locker room. 

Cameron Brink suffers an injury

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) sustains an injury during a WNBA game between Los Angeles Sparks and Connecticut Sun on June 18, 2024, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Video replay showed that Brink’s left leg gave out when she planted with anticipation of contact from a Sun defender. 

But the defender wasn’t the one causing the injury, which led to speculation that the injury could be something serious. 

Cameron Brink looks on court

Cameron Brink #22 of the Los Angeles Sparks warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Aces on June 9, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Brink and the Sparks, it is a serious injury that should keep her sidelined for the rest of her rookie season. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.