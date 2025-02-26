Expand / Collapse search
WNBA

WNBA legend Diana Taurasi epically trolled NBA star during 2016 Olympics: report

Taurasi reportedly roasted Draymond Green during the 2016 Olympic Games

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Diana Taurasi is the all-time leading scorer in the WNBA, but her best dunk may have came off the court. 

Taurasi, 42, threw a zinger at Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the 2016 Rio Olympics, according to Time magazine

"Hey, Draymond, how does it feel to be the only person in this room who’s never been double-teamed?" the report quoted Taurasi as saying. 

Diana Taurasi smiles

Mercury guard Diana Taurasi smiles after hitting a three-pointer on Sept. 19, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. (IMAGN)

Both the women’s and the men’s teams reportedly stayed on a cruise ship during the games, giving Taurasi a chance to take aim at Green’s offensive skills. 

Green is known for his defensive prowess and outgoing personality, as the Warriors star is never shy to say what’s on his mind. Not much of a scoring threat, Green has averaged just 8.7 points per game throughout his 13-year career. 

The Phoenix Mercury star announced her retirement on Tuesday after 20 seasons, and with her remarkable resume, is among the greatest players to ever play in WNBA history. 

DIANA TAURASI, WNBA'S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER, ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AFTER 20 SEASONS: 'I'M FULL'

Draymond Green in action

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk at Golden 1 Center. (Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images)

Taurasi won three WNBA titles, was named the 2009 league MVP, won two Finals MVPs, registered five scoring titles, was named the 2004 Rookie of the Year and made 14 All-WNBA teams along with 11 All-Star teams. 

She spent her entire 20-year WNBA career with the Mercury, something rarely seen in professional sports. 

In addition to her stellar WNBA play, she is the most decorated Olympic basketball player ever, with six Olympic gold medals. 

Diana Taurasi in action

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi celebrates after a three-point basket against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Before turning pro, she helped lead UConn to three national championships during her college career. 

Taurasi was named the AP Player of the Year during the 2002-03 season after averaging 17.9 points, 4.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.