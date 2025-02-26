WNBA legend Diana Taurasi epically trolled NBA star during 2016 Olympics: report

Diana Taurasi is the all-time leading scorer in the WNBA, but her best dunk may have came off the court.

Taurasi, 42, threw a zinger at Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the 2016 Rio Olympics, according to Time magazine.

"Hey, Draymond, how does it feel to be the only person in this room who’s never been double-teamed?" the report quoted Taurasi as saying.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Both the women’s and the men’s teams reportedly stayed on a cruise ship during the games, giving Taurasi a chance to take aim at Green’s offensive skills.

Green is known for his defensive prowess and outgoing personality, as the Warriors star is never shy to say what’s on his mind. Not much of a scoring threat, Green has averaged just 8.7 points per game throughout his 13-year career.

The Phoenix Mercury star announced her retirement on Tuesday after 20 seasons, and with her remarkable resume, is among the greatest players to ever play in WNBA history.

DIANA TAURASI, WNBA'S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER, ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AFTER 20 SEASONS: 'I'M FULL'

Taurasi won three WNBA titles, was named the 2009 league MVP, won two Finals MVPs, registered five scoring titles, was named the 2004 Rookie of the Year and made 14 All-WNBA teams along with 11 All-Star teams.

She spent her entire 20-year WNBA career with the Mercury, something rarely seen in professional sports.

In addition to her stellar WNBA play, she is the most decorated Olympic basketball player ever, with six Olympic gold medals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before turning pro, she helped lead UConn to three national championships during her college career.

Taurasi was named the AP Player of the Year during the 2002-03 season after averaging 17.9 points, 4.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.