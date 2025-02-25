Diana Taurasi, WNBA's all-time leading scorer, announces retirement after 20 seasons: 'I'm full'

After 20 seasons, Diana Taurasi is ending her WNBA career.

The league’s all-time leading scorer announced her retirement through Time magazine, saying she was "full," both mentally and physically, after a stellar career.

"That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full, and I’m happy," Taurasi said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 42-year-old is one of the top basketball players in history, and the accolades on her resume can surely make any player feel full.

Since she was taken with the first overall pick out of UConn in the 2004 WNBA Draft, Taurasi has won three WNBA titles, was named the 2009 league MVP, won two Finals MVPs, registered five scoring titles, was named the 2004 Rookie of the Year and made 14 All-WNBA teams along with 11 All-Star teams.

WNBA CHAMPION A'JA WILSON TALKS CAITLIN CLARK'S ‘PRIVILEGE’ REMARKS

In addition to being the league’s all-time leading scorer, Taurasi has made more 3-pointers than any player in history.

Taurasi’s star status began at the beginning of the new century, when she joined UConn and became a three-time national champion with the Huskies, being named the AP Player of the Year during the 2002-03 season after averaging 17.9 points, 4.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game on the way to her second of three titles.

Then Taurasi joined the Phoenix Mercury and spent 20 years with the same franchise, something unheard of in professional sports today.

She was an easy choice as the 2004 Rookie of the Year when she averaged 17 points, 3.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Taurasi was everything Phoenix wanted from its first overall pick, becoming a mainstay who eventually developed into a legend many believed she would become.

Taurasi also starred in international play with Team USA.

In August, Taurasi became the first basketball player to win six Olympic gold medals.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert released a statement on Taurasi’s retirement.

"In a record-setting career that saw her play 20 seasons, score more points and make more three-point shots than any player in WNBA history, she has earned the unquestioned respect of players around the globe, delivered electrifying moments and captivated fans again and again," Engelbert said.

"On behalf of the WNBA family, I thank Diana for everything that she has brought to the WNBA — her passion, her charisma and, most of all, her relentless dedication to the game."

Taurasi told Time she usually begins her preparation for an upcoming WNBA season Jan. 1, but she said she "just didn’t have it in me" this time.

"That was pretty much when I knew it was time to walk away," Taurasi added.

Some will debate whether she is the best player to ever grace a WNBA court.

"I have a resume. It’s not up to me to grade it," Taurasi told Time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her UConn coach, Geno Auriemma, added, "Until someone comes along and eclipses what she’s done, then, yes, she is."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.