WNBA announces multi-year partnership with first-ever over-the-counter birth control pill

The WNBA and the manufacturer of the first-ever over-the-counter birth control pill announced a multi-year partnership on Tuesday — a partnership that will make its debut during the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday.

In a joint press release, the WNBA and Perrigo announced the new partnership which focuses on the league’s efforts this season to bring attention to "civic engagement and reproductive health advocacy."

"At the WNBA, we are committed to addressing issues that matter to the players, and expanding access to reproductive healthcare is one of those key issues," WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison said in a statement.

"It’s great to be working with a partner whose values align and authentically integrates into the health equity work our players are dedicated to."

Just last month, Opill became the first daily oral contraceptive available in the United States without a prescription.

"Opill is changing the game in reproductive health, just like the WNBA’s game-changing role in sports and pop culture," Leila Bahbah, Perrigo U.S. Women’s Health Brand Lead, said in a statement. "Building upon our shared commitment to foster equitable access and to increase health education, the goal of this partnership is to prioritize dialogue and resources in support of women’s reproductive health."

Opill will serve as an associate partner of the WNBA Draft in New York next week.

The partnership will also include a program looking to reach students on college campuses nationwide and educate others about accessible contraceptives.