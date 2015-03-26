Wisconsin routs Wofford 69-33

Josh Gasser shot 4-for-4 from behind the arc en point night, leading No. 14 Wisconsin to a 69-33 romp of Wofford.

Ryan Evans and Jared Berggren each netted 13 points for the Badgers (3-0), who shot 50 percent from the field and held the Terriers to 27 percent.

Wofford (1-2), coming off a win over Emory & Henry, got 10 points apiece from Kevin Giltner and Karl Cochran.

The early season contest did not resemble the tight battle the two programs had in the 2010 NCAA Tournament, with the Badgers narrowly escaping with a 53-49 first-round win.

The Terriers stayed close for the first 10 minutes Saturday, as Cochran's three-pointer pulled them within 13-10, but they were the last points the visitors had until the final seconds before the break.

Gasser began the subsequent 19-point flurry with a three-pointer and hit another one from long range for a 27-10 cushion that ballooned to 32-12 by intermission.

Consecutive three-pointers from Evans and Gasser, followed by a jumper from Berggren, put the Terriers behind, 42-15, just four minutes into the second half, and the outcome was all but finalized.

Game Notes

Wisconsin has won all three meetings against Wofford...Wisconsin won the battle on the boards, 43-22, with Mike Bruesewitz's eight rebounds leading the way.