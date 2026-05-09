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WNBA

Wings rookie Azzi Fudd sets dubious WNBA record with lowest-scoring debut by top pick

Fudd scored three points in 18 minutes in the season opener

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Azzi Fudd's Job Is Sports Not Friends With Benefits Video

Azzi Fudd's Job Is Sports Not Friends With Benefits

Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow on Azzi Fudd being drafted to her girlfriend,Paige Buecker's team.

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The highly anticipated 30th WNBA season tipped off Friday with three games, including the expansion Toronto Tempo’s first-ever contest.

The action continued Saturday with a full slate, including Caitlin Clark’s return after an injury-riddled sophomore season.

Clark and the Indiana Fever hosted the Dallas Wings on Saturday afternoon in a matchup featuring the four most recent No. 1 overall picks. The Wings outlasted the Fever 107-104, but the game was defined by Azzi Fudd’s — the most recent top pick — underwhelming debut.

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Dallas Wings guards Arike Ogunbowale, Azzi Fudd, and Paige Bueckers reacting during a basketball game.

Dallas Wings guards Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers react during the first half of the Fever’s season opener at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on May 9, 2026. (Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Fudd played 18 minutes off the bench, scoring three points — the lowest ever by a No. 1 overall pick in a WNBA debut.

Wings coach Jose Fernandez addressed Fudd’s performance after the game, encouraging the rookie to, "Keep doing what she’s doing, it’s her first year in the league. We got five really talented backcourt players."

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In addition to Fudd, Dallas’ backcourt features last year’s top draft pick Paige Bueckers, last season’s No. 12 overall pick Aziaha James, four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale and starting guard Odyssey Sims.

Until Saturday, Kelsey Plum held the record for the lowest-scoring debut by a No. 1 pick. Selected first overall by the then-San Antonio Stars in 2017, she scored just four points in her debut. The Stars relocated to Las Vegas in 2018 and was subsequently rebranded as the Aces.

Azzi Fudd warming up at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd warms up before the game against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on May 9, 2026. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Despite the slow start to her first season in the league, Plum ended the year with All-Rookie team honors. In the years since, she's been named to four All-Star teams and won two championships with the Aces.

The Wings’ decision to take Fudd with the No. 1 overall pick drew controversy, raising questions about whether Bueckers’ personal relationship with her influenced the selection. Late last month, Bueckers said last month it did not.

Azzi Fudd posing with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected by Dallas Wings

Azzi Fudd poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall by the Dallas Wings during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed in New York City on April 13, 2026. (Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images)

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"Azzi Fudd was the No. 1 draft pick because she earned it, and it had nothing to do with me and everything to do with who she is as a human being, who she is as a basketball player," Bueckers said, according to ESPN.

Neither Bueckers nor Fudd has publicly updated their relationship status since the April draft.

"Quite frankly, I believe me and Azzi’s personal relationship is nobody’s business but our own," Bueckers also said in April. "And what we choose to share is completely up to us."

Next up, the Wings play their home opener on Tuesday when they host the Atlanta Dream.

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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