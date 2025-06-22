Ex-WNBA star critical of Sky rookie Hailey Van Lith, believes popularity played role in draft selection

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former WNBA star Angel McCoughtry made critical remarks about Chicago Sky rookie Hailey Van Lith over the former TCU women’s basketball player’s social media following.

McCoughtry suggested in a recent podcast interview that Van Lith may not have been looked at in the WNBA if she didn’t have a big social media following. Van Lith was one of the most-followed collegiate athletes on social media. She has 1.3 million followers on Instagram alone.

"If Hailey Van Lith had 10,000 followers, would she be in the league? Let me ask you that," McCoughtry said on "The Daily W." "Honestly. We're just talking about her true talent. Take away her followers. Would she be in the league if she only had 10,000 followers?"

"Hailey Van Lith, she's a decent player," McCoughtry added. "Are there players out there who may be better than Hailey Van Lith? I believe so. They're not popular."

Van Lith was a solid guard for Louisville at the start of her collegiate career. She averaged 15.4 points and 2.5 assists with the Cardinals from 2020 to 2023. He transferred to LSU and played with Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow and transferred again to finish her collegiate career with TCU, which she led to an NCAA tournament berth.

As McCoughtry’s comments were dissected across social media over the week, she apologized in an Instagram Live session over the weekend.

"Just so y'all know, I know one thing I ain't is a hater. I ain't never hated on nobody and those words ain't never come out my mouth," she said, via CBS Sports. "Now, My mistake I made was giving a point with the wrong delivery. I shouldn't have used a certain player to make an example of a point I was trying to make. And I want to apologize for that.

"I can take accountability when I'm wrong y'all, so I'm going to apologize to Hailey for that. You worked hard for everything you've got, plus more. Plus more. And that's to all the players."

McCoughtry also starred at Louisville before she was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2009 draft by the Atlanta Dream. She played 10 seasons with the Dream, two for the Las Vegas Aces and one more with the Minnesota Lynx. She was a five-time All-Star and the 2009 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Van Lith has been limited to a bench role during her rookie season so far. She is averaging 5.1 points and 1.5 assists per game in 10 games.