Wild's overtime win was overshadowed by Stars' defenseman getting cut by a skate

Of all the first-round Stanley Cup Playoff matchups, the big heavyweight fight was between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars, and it has delivered the goods.

However, there was a really scary moment in a thriller of a Game 4 when one player took a skate blade straight to the face.

It happened late in the game when Minnesota's Michael McCarron tried to battle his way around Dallas defenseman Nils Lundkvist to a puck that had been sent across the goal mouth by Marcus Foligno.

However, when McCarron dove for the puck, his foot kicked up and hit Lundkvist right in the face.

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That's just straight-up terrifying.

Lundkvist left the ice bleeding and did not return to the game, which ended up needing overtime to decide a winner.

Hopefully, he'll be all right because the Stars are going to need all hands on deck in this one. After all, it's looking like it could wind up going the distance.

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In the extra frame, it looked like Minnesota's Matt Boldy called the game, but the goal was waved off due to a distinct kicking motion.

Matt Boldy might be one of the most underrated players in the NHL, but yeah, that was one very distinct kicking motion.

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However, Boldy was going to be the one to even this series up one way or another, and later in overtime, he buried one that there was no question about.

This series is delivering exactly what we had all hoped for. The Wild winning in a beatdown in Game 1, followed by the Stars taking the next two, including a Game 3 that needed double overtime.

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So this one is headed back to the Lone Star State knotted at 2-2, and it sure looks like it has the potential to go to Game 7.

But, hey, this was to be expected from a meeting of two Central Division powerhouses.